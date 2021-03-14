Person left with burns after tractor fire in Auckland's Clevedon

A plume of smoke from a tractor and ensuing grass fire in Clevedon could be seen about two kilometres away.

A person has been left with burns after a tractor fire in the Auckland suburb of Clevedon.

Firefighters from Clevedon and Papakura were called to the tractor and ensuing grass fire on Brookby Rd about 1.15pm on Saturday.

The tractor was “well-involved” in fire when crews arrived, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Peter Stevenson said.

It left one person with “some burns”, he said.

Firefighters remained at the scene trying to put out both fires.

A plume of smoke from the fires could be seen about two kilometres away as one motorist returned from nearby Maraetai.

St John Ambulance has been contacted for comment.