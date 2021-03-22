Learner drivers travel hundreds of kilometres to sit restricted licence

Driving instructor Kevin Bannan thinks the wait and distances his students are travelling for driving tests is just madness.

Learner drivers are being forced to travel hundreds of kilometres around the country to sit their restricted licence, as practical driving tests are booked out for months in their home towns.

In Nelson, students are taking days off to sit their restricted test in Blenheim during the week as slots are booking out 12 weeks in advance.

Tessa Wotton​ is one of those forced to make the 240-kilometre round trip. The Nelson College for Girls student was all ready to go for her restricted after being on her learners licence for six months, but she wasn’t prepared for the blow of waiting several more weeks.

Wotton said she went to secure a time online and found everything was booked out.

READ MORE:

* Take your foot off the gas - new speed limits in place on busy highway

* Auckland teen aces driving test after roadworks saw her failed on the first go

* Coronavirus: Common to feel a bit 'rusty' behind the wheel post-lockdown, but 'practice makes perfect'

* Waikato driver licence wait times down

* Learners left in the lurch by driving test backlog



“Even in Blenheim, everything during the week was booked. All the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays were booked for months, luckily some weekdays were open, but it wasn’t the case in Nelson.”

She said waiting nearly three months to have done it locally was “infuriating”.

“After the six months of having to have my parents in the car, you just feel so ready and excited to get this freedom, and suddenly you just have to wait even longer.”

Securing a weekday slot, she said that meant taking a day off school and her dad having to take the day off work to drive between Nelson and Blenheim.

And she said she wasn’t alone.

“Out of 10 friends that have their restricted, about six or seven have gone to Blenheim [to sit it].”

The Covid pandemic initially created a national backlog of about 42,000 practical tests after the nearly eight-week lockdown in 2020, and fluctuating alert levels have continued to hinder whittling wait lists down.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tessa Wotton, left and Gabriella Carpenter are frustrated they have to travel outside of Nelson to sit their practical driving test.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) systems integrity senior manager Hayley Evans said in some areas “wait times are eight weeks or longer” but NZTA was working closely with VTNZ to address the backlog.

Driving instructor Kevin Bannan has been in the business for 32 years, and he said he had never seen the wait “this bad”, which was usually just two weeks.

He said he had more than 40 students on his books and many were having to sit their practical tests in Blenheim or as far as Hokitika, a more than 600km round trip.

And the backlog wasn’t just effecting students, Bannan said.

People who were caught driving without a licence received compliance to get their licence in a specified timeframe, “but they can’t do it, you just can’t get a test”.

The New Zealand Automobile Association carried out practical driving tests until VTNZ took on the contract in 2015. The AA Centres and NZTA handle the bookings.

Nelson AA Centre district manager Robyn Varricchio​ said there was a real scheduling issue where there was a “huge demand” for tests but VTNZ were unable to get through people “in a timely manner”.

“Kids are ready to do their tests, and they have to wait until June. If they fail, that’s another three months.”

She said while the next available day was June 10, a “smattering” of days were becoming available, but it was “nowhere near enough to meet the demand”.

supplied/Nelson Mail Some are travelling as far as Hokitika, where the wait for a booking is much less.

Two full-time testing officers and one casual testing officer service Nelson, while Varricchio said there were between eight and 10 driving instructors.

“There’s 27,000 AA members in this district, so if that’s representative of a large proportion of our driving population, then I think we deserve more than two testing officers.”