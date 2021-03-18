Adventurer Mark Jones finishes solo trek of Fiordland in 39 days

Adventurer Mark Jones is feeling an “incredible sense of satisfaction” after completing a solo mission to traverse New Zealand’s largest and most rugged national Park.

His mostly off- track hike in the Fiordland National Park took 39 days and he travelled a total of 328km, according to the Follow My Challenge website.

He had earlier estimated the walk would take about 40 days and he had expected to walk about 400km.

Jones, 57, began his ambitious trek from Te Waewae Bay near Tuatapere on February 6 and walked out of the bush on March 17, being met by his waving parents across the Eglinton River.

“Another long day, but a very special one for me, being the last of my journey,” he wrote from Te Anau on his One in the Wildeness Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

“The last pass, last chocolate bar, last kilometre to the road and lots of emotions flooding through me.

“Imagine my delight at seeing my Mum and Dad waving to me from across the Eglinton River at the end.”

A Facebook post from the bush two days earlier said his intent had always been for the journey to be enjoyable and challenging.

Supplied This map was the general route Mark Jones planned to take when traversing the vast Fiordland National Park on his solo walk.

“My original claim that Fiordland is one of the world’s great wildernesses has not been eroded in any way. It has just enough sanctuaries in the form of huts, interspersed between vast tracts of wilderness, to enable one to work with the worst of weather and enjoy some respite from the sandflies.

“Daily, I have felt awe and wonder and astonishment, both at Fiordland and at what I am capable of.”

Jones slept in his tent and in bush huts during the journey and ate food dropped into the bush for him at weekly intervals.