Martime NZ investigates fishing boat hitting rocks in Milford Sound

The commercial fishing boat Gravity was damaged after hitting rocks in Milford Sound last Saturday.

Maritime NZ is investigating a commercial fishing boat hitting rocks in Milford Sound last Saturday, with one person on board being airlifted to hospital.

”The boat did initially hit rocks and beached on purpose to assess damage,” a Maritime NZ spokesperson said.

Maritime NZ would not name the boat or its owner but photos of the damaged boat sent to Stuff clearly showed the name of the boat as Gravity.

Police confirmed the boat was beached in Sinbad Gully Valley, across from Freshwater Basin, about 8.15am last Saturday. It had seven people on board.

The person airlifted to Southland Hospital in Invercargill was taken there as a precautionary measure and discharged soon after arriving.

“Maritime NZ investigators are conducting inquiries and gathering information about what happened.

Supplied The commercial fishing boat Gravity in trouble after hitting rocks in Milford Sound last Saturday.

“Maritime NZ will interview the people involved, conduct scene examinations and check documents as part of the investigation process.”