Homeowner pleads for action after ninth car to crash through fence kills driver

Nine cars in 12 years have crashed through the fence on Barry Grives' North Canterbury property. The most recent left one man dead.

Barry Grives will never forget the sight of a car crashed through his fence – still revving, in the dark and the driver dead inside.

It was the ninth crash at the North Canterbury property in 12 years – and he wants it to be the last.

The 75-year-old was the first to the scene on Tram Rd in West Eyreton about 11.10pm on Wednesday last week. The sole occupant, Malaykumar Patel, 33, was later pronounced dead by emergency services.

Grives told Stuff he felt panicked as he reached the car with his torch. The engine was still revving.

His wife had woken up to the sound of the car smashing through the iron fence.

“All I wanted to do was to get help,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Barry Grives says there have been eight other crashes in the 12 years they lived at the property, but this is the first to result in a fatality.

A week later, Grives still finds it difficult to sleep.

“The amount of blood will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

He had previously raised concerns with the Waimakariri District Council, after multiple crashes through their fence.

It resulted in safety improvements last year, including widening of the road shoulder on Tram Rd, realignment of North Eyre Rd to create one intersection and installation of a planted mound to form part of the new intersection.

Supplied Malaykumar Patel died at the scene of a fatal car crash in North Canterbury on Wednesday last week.

Grives said all it had done was encouraged drivers to go faster.

“You can tell the cars are flying around the corner.”

He said a barrier would be the safest way around the corner, but those changes had not been made.

Many people have visited the site since the crash, including Patel's close friends.

Harman Jeet went to the scene the day after the crash and was upset more had not been done to increase road safety.

Patel had been living in New Zealand for about four years and was working to help pay off his sister’s student loan and marriage in India.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Grives says he will never forget what he saw at the site of the fatal crash.

He was a “really hard-working guy” and a “nice soul”, Jeet said.

Jeet also plans to fundraise for Patel’s family and for his body to be sent back to his family in India.

Canterbury road policing manager Greg Cottam said the police were always working to prevent crashes and trauma that resulted from crashes.

Cottam said it was still “early days” in the investigation, but the damp road conditions and the time of night of the crash were factors being considered.

A hole where the car crashed through the fence remains, with parts of the car still on Grives’ property.

Supplied/Stuff The Richmond Cricket Club paid tribute to Patel on Saturday.

Grives felt sick of worrying about crashes. He was told by friends and family to “pack up and move” multiple times, but loved his property and the area.

“At the end of the day, I will continue to run out to check if anybody’s hurt.”

The Richmond Cricket Club, where Patel played, paid tribute to him on Saturday.

Club chairman Krish Macgregor said Patel was a well respected club member and “one of the good guys”.