St John lift medical staff numbers in Riverton-Otautau shared service

St John Southern Southland/Otago district territory manager Robin Eustace says it's fantastic to have three new frontline staff starting in the St John Riverton-Otautau shared service on Monday.

St John’s service in western Southland is ramping up on Monday following the appointments of three permanent paid staff.

Currently, a paramedic is the only paid employee in St John’s Riverton-Otautau shared service but that will change on Monday with an extra paramedic and two emergency medical assistants joining the staff.

The four will work out of the Otautau station on a roster system providing cover, from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week. Outside those hours St John personnel in Invercargill will respond.

Presently, the lone paramedic, supported by a volunteer emergency medical technician, works from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. They work Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from the Riverton station and Tuesdays and Thursdays out of the Otautau station.

READ MORE:

* International Women's Day: From volunteering to top St John Ambulance role

* St John receives increased calls for mental health issues in Southland in 2020, year of the Covid-19 pandemic

* Southland St John ambulance teams go digital



St John Southern Southland/Otago district territory manager Robin Eustace was delighted to have three new staff for Riverton and Otautau.

“It’s fantastic ... there're positives every way you look at it,” he said.

Data on call outs in the district and other research pointed to Otautau being the best town to have the four working from.

“Going by the number of calls and where they traditionally are, Otautau is the prime spot,” Eustace said.

“It’s all been mapped out for best response times ... Otautau came in as the best place because of its location.”

Otautau and Riverton will continue to have their own ambulances. When call outs are received from the Riverton area a trained volunteer will drive the ambulance to the address, with a paramedic and emergency medical technician travelling from Otautau.

The new paramedic is from Hastings, while the two emergency medical assistants live in Otautau and Tuatapere.

The assistants are finishing their training in Dunedin this week.