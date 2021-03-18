Three police boats up for sale after final outing during the America's Cup

Three rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBS) used by the police are up for sale on Trade Me.

Three police boats are up for sale after spending their last time out on the water with the Auckland police maritime unit during the 36th America’s Cup.

Three of the rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBS) had been out on the water with the unit since the 2000s and had been used in the 2000 America’s Cup.

The maritime unit covers about 3700 square kilometres.

Trade Me/Supplied Police RHIB 5 out on the water during her glory days.

This includes the greater Hauraki Gulf, the Firth of Thames and associated harbours and inlets.

READ MORE:

* Waikato police's not-so-secret weapon against speeders

* The long history of the company that now provides our police cars

* Fords, Holdens, Chryslers and Mitsubishis: Police cars through the years



The addition of three new RHIBS – one of which is destined for Wellington – with more horsepower and the latest technology, means the older ones have to go.

Sergeant Garry Larsen said the boats had been used for more than two decades and were now “surplus to requirements”.

Trade Me/Supplied A view from the driver’s seat on one of the older RHIBS.

The three new boats joined the maritime unit late last year, ahead of the America's Cup.

The new boats will help with the unit’s day-to-day operations, which include search and rescue jobs, making arrests on the water and ensuring boaties were complying with maritime laws, Larsen said.

NZ Police The Auckland police maritime unit has added three new boats to its fleet.

All the police-related equipment onboard the older RHIBS, along with the police decal, would be stripped from the boats prior to sale.

“The plan to sell these boats is not a new one and has been under way for some time.”

Trade Me/Supplied All police equipment and the decal will be stripped from the boats prior to sale.

Vining Marine Group was the marine broker that secured the contract to sell the boats.

Owner Steve Raea put the old boats up for sale on Trade Me this week.

With limited berths at the Marine Rescue Centre at Mechanics Bay, the old RHIBS needed to be sold “quick fast”, he said.

A total of 329 people had added it to their watchlist as of Thursday afternoon and Raea said he had recieved some inquiries from as far away as Australia, but there were no offers – yet.

“At this stage they remain on the market and for people to put their best foot forward.”

Raea admitted their individual price tag of $150,000 was at the “top end of their value”, but said he was hoping to get the best result he could for the police.

Trade Me/Supplied The interior of one of the older RHIBS.

“What we’d ideally like is the three boats as a package and to negotiate something for a reasonable return for the police.”

Raea described the RHIBS as “very capable boats” and said they had served their purpose well, but would now be best suited to some kind of commercial operator.