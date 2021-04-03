Collectors go ga-ga over vintage radio auction

Auctioneer John Walker with some of the 400 vintage radios, many made in New Zealand, to be auctioned off on April 10.

Collectors near and far will be tuning into one of the largest auctions of vintage radios believed to be held in New Zealand.

Four hundred old radios are going under the hammer in Nelson piquing the interest of wireless fans.

Bakelite, wooden cases and art deco styles are just some of the classic radios found in the catalogue at Nelson’s JW Auctions.

Auctioneer John Walker said it was a “fantastic” private collection from an avid collector who passed away a few months ago.

The items include radios in all sizes ranging from the 1920s to the 1960s, and spare parts.

There was a lot of history in the collection, Walker said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Auctioneer John Walker says the diverse range of 400 antique radios, many made in NZ, was one of the largest collections he had seen.

“If you play your cards right, you’ll turn it on and listen to Winston Churchill announcing the war; that’s how good they are.”

He said he had never done a radio auction of this magnitude before.

“This will be one of the bigger radio auctions New Zealand has had.”

The radios were expected to fetch from $10 up to a couple of thousands of dollars.

“Some of them are very desirable, collectable radios.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Auctioneer John Walker says if you play your cards right you turn a radio on and "listen to Winston Churchill announcing the war” that’s how good the radios are.

He thought the majority of the radios still worked but he hadn't tested them all as testing 400 radios would be a big job.

The widower of the man who stockpiled the radios told Walker her husband had collected the stash from all over the country.

“His wife was a wee bit disappointed she didn’t know he had half the radios because he used to keep hiding them.

“The stuff that I was pulling out, she’d never seen before, or she hadn’t seen for such a long time she’d forgotten about it.”

Some antique wireless for sale are a metre high and were designed to be the feature of a living room in their era.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The wife of the man who collected them told Walker she didn’t know he had so many radios.

Walker said some radios used to be in the lounge where the TV goes now.

“We always used to sit around the radio and listen to it.”

Interest in the radios was coming from as far afield as Australia, he said.

“It’s a damn shame the collection’s going to be split up.”

The passion for the radios was so great because “you can’t just go down to the supermarket and buy one of these things”.

New Zealand Vintage Radio Society secretary John Dodgshun said he might make the 400-kilometre trip from his Christchurch home to see the collection. He though several others would make the same journey.

“I enjoy the challenge of working on some of these, and some of them are quite a challenge, believe me – electronically and the woodwork and the cabinetry.”

Many of his group’s members repaired old radios for the public.

“This lady brought me a radio ... that had been in her family for who knows how long, it didn’t go and she wanted it to go again; so we do that sort of thing.”

Nelson vintage radio enthusiast Lawrence Carter said he had “a slight feeling of being overwhelmed” when he saw the collection online. He was unable to attend as he was living in Auckland temporarily.

The Radio and Collectables Auction will be held in Stoke, Nelson on Saturday April 10,11am.