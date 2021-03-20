Woman dying of cancer marries true love, despite tsunami warning

Not even a tsunami warning could stop Hollie Welsh​ from marrying the love of her life, Andrew Welsh​.

The Northland couple were getting ready to marry on low-lying Ruakākā Beach on March 5 when Whangārei’s tsunami sirens went off, triggered by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands.

Formerly known as Hollie Mcintyre​, she has faced numerous hurdles and setbacks since being diagnosed with terminal cancer in October 2019, after being misdiagnosed with a benign cyst months earlier.

Kirsty Joy Photography/Supplied Hollie Mcintyre married Andrew Welsh on March 5, despite her terminal cancer and a tsunami warning.

Due to her type of rare and aggressive cancer, the 31-year-old had to raise tens of thousands of dollars for unfunded chemotherapies, including spending $50,000 on Halaven (eribulin mesylate), which is funded in Australia.

READ MORE:

* Woman trying to raise $110,000 a month for life-extending breast cancer treatment

* Woman with terminal breast cancer proposes to her partner on leap day

* Recap: All tsunami warnings following the day's three big earthquakes have now been cancelled



While the Bream Bay community rallied around her, she also made the effort to fundraise for others, including people affected by the Australian bush fires and fellow cancer sufferers.

Kirsty Joy Photography/Supplied Now officially Hollie and Andrew Welsh, the wedding went without a hitch.

In February, Hollie Welsh received the devastating news the cancer was rapidly spreading, and she had just weeks to live.

She had already proposed to Andrew Welsh on Leap Day 2020, after winning a competition at Auckland's Ellerslie Racecourse Derby Day, which included contributions to their wedding.

Knowing time was short, four of her close friends got together to make the wedding happen in a week, calling on the local community to help pull everything together.

SUPPLIED Hollie Mcintyre proposed to Andrew Welsh in front of 5500 people at Auckland’s Ellerslie Racecourse, at the Vodafone Derby Day, on Leap Day 2020.

The tsunami evacuation on the wedding day seemed like just another bump in the road for the bride-to-be.

“If we have to, we will get married wherever,” she messaged her wedding guests from her North Haven Hospice bed.

“If I have no dress, no big deal. If our hair and makeup isn't done, I don't care. If there is a tsunami, we have heaps of wedding food to share with the community.”

Kirsty Joy Photography/Supplied Hollie Welsh shaved off her hair, with the support of her now-husband Andrew Welsh, when it started to fall out due to chemotherapy.

Friend Kirsty Halliday said everyone was hoping for a miracle.

When the land warning was lifted that afternoon, friends and family swung back into wedding mode, getting the bride ready and preparing a new venue on higher ground in under three hours.

“There was not a dry eye in the crowd as family and friends gathered to witness two kind souls marry the love of their life,” Halliday said.

Kirsty Joy Photography/Supplied There was not a dry eye in the crowd as the two married the love of their life.

“The evening went as smooth as possible, and Hollie and Andy watched the sun go down at the end of their special day, surrounded by their closest loved ones.”

After the wedding, Hollie Welsh said she wished she met her husband years ago.

“I have an amazing supportive husband that I can't imagine losing,” she messaged to friends. “He's been my rock since the day we started dating.”

Hollie would like to thank not just the businesses and people who made her wedding day happen, but also everyone else who has supported her on her journey so far, raising money, donating items or wishing her well.