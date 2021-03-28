Message in a bottle deciphered the new-fashioned way

Nick Kemplen has uncovered a time capsule in an old whiskey bottle while doing renovations on his family home in Nelson.

It would have been a heavy pour and a cheers to a job well done when a group of men left their calling card inside a whiskey bottle in 1959.

More than 60 years on, the new homeowner has unearthed the time capsule – but he needed help deciphering it.

When Nick Kemplen was breaking apart the outside steps at his house in Nelson, he discovered a hollow cavity.

It contained a number of rocks along with more than 20 old gin and beer bottles, and a whiskey bottle containing a piece of paper, Kemplen said.

“They were all just stuffed in there, just filling up a big void, so they didn’t have to put in heaps of concrete.”

He said when he pulled out the broken bottles’ message he just went, “oh my god, that’s awesome”.

The paper recorded the date it was “buried” and the names of the men involved – the challenge was discerning the note pencilled neatly in cursive writing.

Keen to find out exactly what it said, Kemplen took to Facebook, posting a photo on the Top of the South, New Zealand History Group page.

Within hours, more than 100 comments deciphered the writing and offered up historical facts about the men and their families.

Kemplen said he hadn't expected so much interest.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nick Kemplen uncovered a time capsule in an old Bell's whisky bottle while doing renovations on his family home, but the writing needed some deciphering on a Facebook page.

“The thread just kept going, it was awesome.”

He said it would be great if the guys were looking down having a laugh saying, “look at that guy, he’s dug up all the bottles”.

“It’s a crack up.”

Among the comments, it was revealed that what Kemplen thought was initially ‘Emptied by L. Gates’, was more than likely, ‘Employed by J.Gapes’, the owner of the Scotland Street home with his wife, Maisie, and well-known for his love of a soirée. .

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nick Kemplen met Alan Shaw, the great-grandson of the man who is thought to have penned the message in a bottle.

Stephanie Kitching, who saw the post, said Jimmy was one of her favourite uncles, “he was always fun, he always had a yarn to spin”.

He was known for “finding stuff that had fallen off the back of a truck in Nelson”, she said.

“He would love to know that [the] bottle had been found, and he’d tell you the story behind it.”

Herb Valk’s name appeared at the top of the “buried by” list, who was the father of Judy Pahl.

Pahl said she recognised the writing before she saw the name.

“As soon as I saw the piece of paper I thought, ‘that’s dad’s handwriting’.”

Valk and Dick Ricketts, another name on the list, worked together as builders at Valk and Willis Builders, Pahl said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dozens of old bottles were unearthed during renovations at Nick Kemplen’s home, while one whiskey bottle held the key to who buried the haul in 1959.

She remembered helping her father carry out renovations at the old Trafalgar Street Master Valet Dry Cleaners.

“I think there might’ve been a capsule put under there.”

She also recalled her dad’s friend, Gapes.

“Everything with Jimmy, you had to have a drink first, and a drink after.

“He was always heavy-handed pouring his gin.”

Dick Rickett’s son, Tim Rickett saw the Facebook post and was surprised to see his dad mentioned.

He said his father was a builder his whole life and would work with Valk “on occasion”.

Getting to the bottom of the names, Kemplen said he might frame the “pretty cool little bit of... building paper from 62 years ago”.

In an apt twist of fate, he said he also left time capsules in buildings he renovated, most recently a house in Weka Street.

“I got a Nelson Mail and stuck it in the wall because you know that someone in 50 years is going to bust it down and pull it out.”

To keep the capsule going, he said he would put a copy of this story in the wall.

“You never know, someone down the track 100 years later [could come across it].”