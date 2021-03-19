Two dogs euthanised after attack on Southland courier driver

St John responded to a person who had been attacked by dogs in Otautau on Monday. (File photo).

Two dogs that attacked a courier driver in Otautau on Monday have been euthanised.

Southland District Council environmental health manager Michael Sarfaiti said the owners of the dogs surrendered them to the council’s dog control department.

The dogs, both Mastiff crosses, were euthanised by a veteranian on Thursday.

The council has yet to determine whether a third dog, a Staffy cross, was involved in the attack that occurred on the property of the owners.

A St John spokesman confirmed a person was transported with serious injuries, from Otautau to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, on Monday.