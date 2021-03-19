Watch video: Do you recognise these people? Can you help police?

Police have released CCTV footage of a couple who were in Queens Park, Invercargill, on March 15. Police would like to identify and speak to this couple, as they may have seen missing man Raymond Horn and be able to provide valuable information regarding his movements that day.

Invercargill police have released more CCTV footage in the hopes it might help find missing man Raymond Horn.

Horn, 68, went missing from his home in the central Invercargill area on February 15.

Despite an extensive search, unfortunately he has not yet been located.

Police have previously released CCTV footage showing Horn walking in Queens Park on the morning of February 15 about 10.20am and 11am.

Senior Constable David Loader, in a statement said police were now releasing CCTV footage of a couple who were in Queens Park later that day.

Supplied Missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn (now 68) pictured in 2013, before a stroke altered his life.

Police would like to identify and speak to this couple, as they might have seen Horn and be able to provide valuable information regarding his movements that day.

Anyone with information that can help us identify the couple in the CCTV footage is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210215/8028.