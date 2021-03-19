Invercargill woman with defensive-type wounds died of blunt force injuries, jury hears

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November, 2019.

Invercargill woman Azalia Wilson had defensive-type wounds on her body but died of blunt force injuries to the head, face, neck and abdomen, a forensic pathologist has told a jury in a murder trial.

Samuel Moses Samson, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, 22, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, Invercargill, on November 17, 2019.

The Crown alleges Samson had killed Wilson in a “jealous rage” early that morning, while defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr, QC, in her opening address last week, told the jury that it must keep an open mind and not make any assumptions, and that the burden of proof rested on the Crown.

The trial started in the High Court at Invercargill on March 8, before Justice Gerald Nation.

On Friday, crown witness Dr Christopher Lawrence gave evidence his post-mortem examination found Wilson died of blunt force injuries to her head, face, neck and abdomen.

He also said there were small haemorrhages on the whites of her eyes that may reflect “airway compression”, while there were cuts and stab wounds elsewhere that may have caused some bleeding but did not appear to have damaged any vital structures in her body.

She had multiple incised [cut] wounds on her legs, possibly consistent with defensive type injuries, and a defensive type wound in the palm of her left hand.

The jury was given a photo booklet of Wilson’s injuries, which Justice Nation warned might be distressing.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson on trial in High Court at Invercargill.

In one photo there were five stab wounds to her legs, including two to the suprapubic region, Lawrence said.

There were incise wounds on her left cheek, legs, and right wrist, Lawrence said.

It was possible some stab wounds could have occurred after Wilson had died, he said.

Under cross-examination Lawrence said the incise wounds on the legs could be defensive type wounds.

John Hawkins/Stuff There was a police presence outside the Bavarian Motel after Azalia Wilson's body was found there on November 17, 2019.

Ablett-Kerr: If someone had been rolling away and a knife had been about?

Lawrence: That could be one explanation for them, yes.

Ablett-Kerr: The incised [cut] wounds were not life-threatening?

Lawrence: There was no damage to any vital structure.

It was difficult to say if the injuries had been treated straight away, whether or not they would have been fatal, he said.

It was not possible to say when death occurred, he said.

ESR forensic scientist and DNA specialist, crown witness Johanna Veth, also gave evidence on Friday.

She told the court there was extremely strong scientific support that the DNA taken from a blood stain on a cutlery drawer in the unit came from Samson.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Hugo Young questioned Veth if DNA could have come from bodily fluid like saliva or sweat.

"If you are suggesting to me this DNA has come from Mr Samson's saliva and not the blood staining I would have to come to the conclusion that the blood staining is not human," Veth said.

Veth told the jury there was no DNA on a knife, which police witnesses said had been recovered from the Oreti River.

The trial is expected to continue on Monday.