The Covid Diaries: Kia Aroha College principal had hope 12 months ago - not now

Kia Aroha College principal Haley Milne reflects on a year since the first coronavirus lockdown. Video first published in March 2021.

It’s been a year since New Zealand was plunged into Covid-19 alert level four lockdown. It meant working from home, sticking to our bubbles and a lot of uncertainty. Stuff reporters have been following five people or businesses to see how the pandemic affected their lives.

Kia Aroha College is a small school, just shy of 200 students on its roll. But it’s weathered some of the worst of the pandemic.

The south Auckland school, in Ōtara, went into lockdown a year ago with just a handful of pupils set up for online learning. Ninety-seven per cent of students didn’t have internet access. A fifth of the families needed food parcels.

Despite the tough start, principal Haley Milne was optimistic some big changes could come out of a bad situation. A year on, that optimism is dwindling.

“Twelve months ago I was a lot more hopeful than what I am now.”

“I feel like our solutions have just been plasters, band-aids on some little scratch, you know, rather than really looking at the longer term solutions.”

Hooking up students to the internet and rolling out free school lunches is great, she says, but the initial commitment is short-term. She worries about the sustainability of those initiatives, particularly when there’s a new Government.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Haley Milne says her hope for big changes has dwindled as the year has passed.

Milne sees a stark contrast between how formerly successful communities and sectors have been treated in the wake of Covid, and what’s been offered to those who have been doing it tough for a long time.

“Some communities have now visited issues and there’s been an immediate response, there’s been packages from the government to support them – that’s fabulous.

“There's been a number of communities that have been struggling way before Covid-19 came along, and what have we done about that? Not much, really.

“I thought at the beginning of this whole Covid-19 thing we learnt about other communities, and we learned about the realities for some of the people in our country.

And I feel like within 12 months we’ve forgotten about that.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff People have been quick to forget the learnings from the beginning of the outbreak, Milne says.

The burst of empathy and togetherness that the pandemic generated has dwindled: “There’s a sense of people helping themselves,” she says.

She’s quick to point out that she doesn’t mean that other people should be comfortable suffering.

“When mainstream New Zealand suffers, we require quick solutions. When communities that have been suffering for a long, long time continue to suffer [...] we’ll sit around, and we'll talk about it for years before we actually put anything in place, because that might upset other people.”

Upsetting other people – that’s the kicker. If communities such as Ōtara don’t have the resources they need, perhaps it’s not the Government at fault but the public, Milne says.

By this point in the pandemic, she hoped every home would have internet, and every schoolchild would be given a device – and a good quality one, too, not lower spec for the poorer neighbourhoods.

But that would lead to questions, she says, like “So is the Government going to give me free internet access now as well?”

“We need a whole shift in thinking as a population of people.

“We're all about, you know, everything has to be fair and equal. What's not fair and what's not equal is that different communities suffer different things.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kia Aroha College pours resources into making sure students are fed and online.

“If public opinion was ‘everyone needs internet access’ then the Government would have to make sure that that happened. The telcos would need to make sure that that happened. The community that hasn't got it would get it, the community that has got it would be okay with that.”

Milne also doesn’t understand popular rhetoric about south Auckland’s role in the most recent outbreaks.

“In the very first Covid outbreak, we actually just genuinely as a country felt sorry for the people that were unlucky enough to contract Covid. And we supported all of those people.”

The sentiment has changed, she says, to “south Auckland doesn’t listen” – despite the fact that with its airport, MIQs, quarantine facility and accompanying essential workers, the area is “set up to fail”.

But each lockdown gets a bit easier, Milne says. Everyone knows the drill, anxiety levels are lower.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Milne says she's proud of how her school approached the pandemic.

She says she appreciated the most recent lockdowns – they were a good reminder that Covid wasn’t just a 2020 problem.

With the Papatoetoe cluster centred around the high school, it was also a reminder of the risks schools pose, and the responsibilities principals have in navigating their communities through outbreaks.

She would like to see schools prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine after high-risk groups.

While Milne’s faith in a big education overhaul has waned, narrowing the focus to her school, there’s nothing she would have changed about the last year.

“I’m proud of the fact our priority was responding to the needs of our community.

“I think that we've rolled with the punches and come out the other side of everything in a stronger place, which I think is something that I'm really, really proud of.”