The Covid Diaries: Ex-flight attendant 'completely different person' after four jobs in a year

Sarah Jones, an ex-Air New Zealand flight attendant, is about to start her fourth job in a year.

It’s been a year since New Zealand was plunged into Covid-19 alert level four lockdown. It meant working from home, sticking to our bubbles and a lot of uncertainty. Stuff reporters have been following five people or businesses to see how the pandemic affected their lives.

In 12 months, Sarah Jones’ CV has grown at a pace others would expect in a decade.

From flight attendant to supermarket employee, to rental property administrator and now just about to start as a customer care representative, all the jobs have revolved around people.

But around that constant, a lot has changed.

“If I look back at last year to who I am this year, I’m a completely different person,” Jones, of West Auckland says.

It’s been a hard year for the 26-year-old, but being forced into a cycle of change has been “almost character-building”.

“Learning these things you have absolutely no idea about, it's pretty nerve-wracking.

“You go from being comfortable somewhere being there for years, and then you've got to find that comfortability somewhere else.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Sarah Jones says she’s got better at being adaptable and not being so hard on herself.

The Sarah who flew around the Pacific with Air New Zealand might have been cool in an aviation crisis, but she wouldn’t have been confident walking into job interviews or finding her feet in a new role.

Jones says she’s a lot more adaptable now, and more confident in her own abilities. Part of that has come from not being so hard on herself.

“I think if I looked at some job descriptions that I've looked at now, last year, I'd have been like, there's no way I can do that.

“But now I'm like yeah, I can try it. I can be taught it.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff After a stint in property, Sarah Jones is about to move onto job number four.

The role she’s just about to start is for Toyota Group Manukau, where she’ll be working in customer service. It’s a similar job to her current job at Barfoot and Thompson, “except instead of rent it’s warrants, car stuff”.

She was shoulder-tapped for the position after the last Covid Diaries chapter, and says she doesn’t undervalue the opportunities she’s had in the past year to “talk in a place where other people are going to see it”.

That started when her TikTok video about going from flight attendant to supermarket shelf stacker went viral.

“I feel like the struggle, luckily, has been a little bit less than some of my friends,” she says.

While she’s been lucky in her job hunts, the new job is the first she’s been offered on a permanent contract.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Sarah Jones says she’s a completely different person to this time a year ago.

Jones hopes that means she can settle in for a while: “I don’t want to change again!”

“All I really want [is to] find somewhere and grow there and hopefully stay there and enjoy it.”

Convincing employers that she won’t head for the skies at the first sign of the borders reopening has been a struggle.

She says a lot of her friends from Air New Zealand have faced the same questions about whether they planned to return to air travel.

“Employers see that on our CV, and they just kind of just assume that we won't be around for very long.”

That’s not on the cards for her at the moment.

“I think I definitely want to use this time to kind of see if I'm good at anything else, if I enjoy anything else. I feel like I was given the chance, so I might as well.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF From Countdown worker to customer care, all Sarah Jones’ roles have revolved around people.

Between her career change and friends putting their travel plans on hold, the pandemic came through with a silver lining: the summer she was able to spend with her friends. It was the highlight of the year.

“We all somehow still managed to actually have a summer. We all still got to hang out and have festivals and concerts, so even though we can't travel and heaps of us don’t have jobs we can still hang out here.

“I spent a lot more time with my friends during coronavirus than I ever have.”

Looking forward, Jones says she’s excited to see where she is a year from now.

“Last year, thinking about now, I wouldn’t have thought I was here, doing what I’m doing now, and I'm really excited to start my new role somewhere else.

“So that’s what, job number four in just over a year? But I’m excited and I’m ready to learn new skills again.”