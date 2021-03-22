Abandoned car in western Southland focus in murder trial

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November, 2019.

A Mitsubishi Diamante abandoned in western Southland was part of the focus in an Invercargill murder trial on Monday.

Samuel Moses Samson, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, 22, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, Invercargill, on November 17, 2019.

The Crown alleges Samson had killed Wilson in a “jealous rage” early that morning, while defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr, QC, in her opening address, told the jury it must keep an open mind and not make any assumptions, and the burden of proof rested on the Crown.

The jury trial started in the High Court at Invercargill on March 8, before Justice Gerald Nation.

On Monday, crown witness senior constable David Cowie said on November 19, 2019, he was called to an abandoned vehicle in Birchwood, Southland.

The key was in the boot lock, Cowie said.

The car was registered to a Jesse McCallum.

A Jesse McCallum, who is a crown witness and an association of Samson’s. McCallum had earlier told the jury he had allowed another associate to borrow the car in the early hours of November 17.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson on trial in High Court at Invercargill.

Cowie was called to another scene, about 25 kilometres away, where someone reported a car had fishtailed on gravel, gone through a wire fence and left tyre marks as it exited the paddock, he said.

Silver body kit parts consistent with the Mitsubishi Diamante were found there, he said.

The vehicle was of interest, and it was seized and taken to Invercargill, Cowie said.

John Hawkins/Stuff There was a police presence outside the Bavarian Motel after Azalia Wilson's body was found there on November 17, 2019.

Under cross-examination, Cowie said the Daimante was found about 200 metres north of the intersection of the Clifden-Blackmount and Ohai-Clifden SH99 roads.

Earlier in the trial, Samson’s friend Sharlea​ Sewell gave evidence that she had met Samson, who was driving a Diamante, on the outskirts of Christchurch on November 17.

Under cross-examination, Cowie agreed with defence lawyer Hugo Young that the abandoned car was packed full of items, including footwear and cell phones.

Samson handed himself into police at Invercargill on November 19.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.