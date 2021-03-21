Punters sample hoppy brews under sunny skies

It was all fun in the sun down at the Marchfest craft beer festival in Nelson.

A rum-inspired porter, a hazelnut-infused brown ale and a mixed-berry milkshake IPA were among the speciality brews on offer at this year’s Marchfest.

The beers, specially-commissioned for the event, had not been tasted by the public before, with the event now in its 14th year, at Founders Park on Saturday.

Described as New Zealand’s big little craft beer festival, the annual event was dominated by top of the south breweries, with appearances from Waikanae’s North End brewery, Wanaka’s Rhyme and Reason, New Plymouth’s Shining Peak Brewing and Lower Hutt’s Abandoned Brewery.

Allan Wood,​ who works for Richmond’s Eddyline Brewery, was adorned with a bunch of green hops from New Hoplands farm in Tapawera. They were freshly picked by farmer Colin Oldham​ during the harvest on Saturday morning and gifted to Wood.

“We were out there this morning, we saw them harvesting Nectaron and as we were leaving they switched over to Chinook and let us take some with us.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Allan Wood was adorned with a bunch of freshly picked hops at Marchfest, appropriate for a craft beer festival.

The fresh, green hops around his neck had a noticeable aroma, which Wood said might be a little confusing later on when he was tasting different beers.

There were some changes to the much-loved craft beer festival, with Nelson Venues and Events co-directors Shelley Haring​ and Lea Boodee​ taking the reigns from founders Mic Dover​ and Eelco Boswijk​ last year.

The main stage was moved out to the wide open grassy area next to the Bristol Freighter aeroplane at the back of the park, while the tasting bar in close to the entrance allowed punters to sample five beers at a time on a tasting paddle, while also enjoying live music.

Friends Lauren Costello​, left, Marc Bamford​, Jamie Michelle​, Andrew Jolliffe​, Vicky Hart​ and Brent Wood​ had travelled up from North Canterbury for the festival, having attended for the first time last year.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff North Canterbury friends Lauren Costello, left, Marc Bamford, Jamie Michelle, Andrew Jolliffe, Vicky Hart and Brent Wood had travelled to Nelson especially for the event, after attending in 2020 for the first time.

Anna Stephens​ and Helle Buch​ were frequent Marchfest-goers, enjoying the chance to dress up and enjoy the brews. This year, they had gone with a western theme, dressing up as saloon girls while the guys donned cowboy hats.

It was the atmosphere, along with the beer, that had brought them back to the festival several years in a row.

“And the music’s awesome, you can always have a dance, what’s not to enjoy about Marchfest?”