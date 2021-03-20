One critically injured in crash between truck and motorcycle

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at Riwaka, north of Nelson.

A person is in a critical condition after a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Riwaka.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding to a two vehicle crash on Main Rd Riwaka, between Goodall Rd and Swamp Rd, which was reported just before 3pm.

A St John spokeswoman said as of 3.20pm, an ambulance was still at the scene and were transporting one patient in a critical condition to Nelson Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted down Swamp Rd and Factory Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area.