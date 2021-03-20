One person seriously injured after vehicle rolls in Bromley, Christchurch

Ruru Rd in Bromley was closed after a vehicle rolled on Saturday afternoon. (File photograph)

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition on Saturday after a vehicle rolled along Ruru Rd in the Christchurch suburb of Bromley.

A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash was reported to police just after 3.30pm. Initially a person was believed to be trapped.

However, as at 4pm that person was out of the vehicle and being treated for serious injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition from the scene.

The police spokeswoman said Ruru Rd was closed.