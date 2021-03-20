Christchurch Powerball player wins $5.2m

A player from Christchurch on Saturday won $5.2 million – the sixth Powerball winner this year. (File photograph)

A winning streak for Powerball continued on Saturday, with a player from Christchurch set to take home $5.2 million after the live Lotto draw.

Sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch, the winning ticket comprises $5m from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The win comes a week after a player from Matamata won $8.25m with Powerball First Division, becoming the sixth Powerball winner this year.

Four other Lotto players from Auckland, Rotorua and Hawke’s Bay also won $200,000 with Lotto First Division on Saturday night. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak N Save Rotorua and online at MyLotto to players from Auckland and Hawke’s Bay.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.