Fire that wrote off two police vehicles at Christchurch police station caused by electrical fault

A police car at the New Brighton Police station overnight was gutted and another badly damaged in a fire.

An early-morning blaze that left two police vehicles damaged beyond repair is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault and is no longer believed suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Christchurch's New Brighton police station at about 4am on Sunday, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Andrew Norris said.

Two fire trucks attended the blaze, which initially was treated as suspicious.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Firefighters initially treated the blaze as suspicious.

Fire investigator Jason Hobbs later confirmed it was most likely started because of an electrical fault in the engine bay of one of the vehicles, and was not suspicious.

On Sunday morning, police tape surrounded the police station car park while a patrol car sat guarding the entrance.

Sitting in the car park was a police van, which had most of its front end damaged. Next to it was a police car with its bonnet up.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The charred remains of the van damaged on Sunday morning.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said one police vehicle was found alight about 4am, and that the fire spread to a patrol car parked alongside it.

“Both vehicles have been damaged beyond repair,” Todd said.

Nobody was injured during the blaze and the police station was evacuated. It has since reopened.

Police initially set up a scene guard at the station, but they had left as of 4pm on Sunday.