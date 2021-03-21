Police vehicles written off in suspicious fire after parked van found alight at Christchurch New Brighton station's secure yard

A police car was torched and another badly damaged at the New Brighton Police station overnight.

Two police vehicles have been damaged beyond repair in a suspicious fire.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire at the New Brighton police station about 4am on Sunday morning, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Andrew Norris said.

He said two fire trucks attended the blaze, which was being treated as suspicious.

A fire investigator would go to the scene later on Sunday, Norris said.

On Sunday morning, police tape surrounded the police station carpark while a patrol car sat guarding the entrance.

Sitting in the carpark was a police van, which had most of its front end damaged. Next to it was a police car, with its bonnet up.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said in a statement on Sunday morning that one police vehicle was found alight about 4am - and the fire damaged a police car next to it.

“Both vehicles have been damaged beyond repair," Todd said.

Nobody was injured during the blaze and the police station was evacuated. It has since reopened.

Todd said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of the police station.

“Enquiries will include viewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses." he said.

A scene guard remains in place.