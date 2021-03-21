Gore council calls for end to vandalism of road safety features

The Gore District Council has called for an end to the vandalism of concrete street planters that have been installed as part of its 'Streets Alive' trial.

The Gore District Council is calling for an end to the vandalism of new concrete planters that have been installed as part of its Streets Alive programme.

More than 440 concrete planters have been installed on Gore streets as part of the programme, but after a third night of vandalism, which has resulted in plants and road cones thrown around, planters upended, and new road layout warning signs turned around, the council has called for an end to the vandalism.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, the council said: '’It’s hugely disappointing to see some people think it is okay to damage public assets. Surely, as a community, we are better than this.

“If people want to have their say, we’ve got various avenues for them to do so, both during and after the three-month trials – vandalism is not one of them.'’

READ MORE:

* Changes to Gore's streets coming as 'Streets Alive' programme begins

* Gore's Streets Alive trials to be rolled out in March

* Gore district councillor blasts council for lack of consultation -



The concrete containers create the impression of narrowing streets to slow traffic and provide a protective barrier at new courtesy crossings.

Throughout March, a series of initiatives designed to make Gore’s streets safer, more accessible, and to promote being more active will appear throughout the town, as part of a three-month trial. The council has spent $100,000 on the project, with a further $900,000 coming from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovative Streets fund.

Many comments on social media about the planters have been negative, with some commenters calling the planters dangerous, while others have questioned why they have been put on the heavy traffic bypass, which could narrow the road for trucks.

On Wednesday, council roading asset manager Peter Standring said planters were strategically placed so there was enough room for vehicles to navigate.

Gore District Council The Gore District Council has called for an end to the vandalism of concrete street planters that have been installed as part of its 'Streets Alive' trial.

“Some people may perceive they create a dangerous environment, but this is not a bad thing. The perception of danger creates safer driving.’’

He said the heavy bypass had two planters in the middle of Richmond St, which was a generous carriageway for heavy vehicles.

“The planters are just one part of the crossing. We have cones around them all, signifying under construction. There has been a hold up with road marking, but we expect all the planters and most of the road markings to be done by early next week.

“We appreciate some trial changes are likely to be uncomfortable and even frustrating. However, they’re part of a bigger picture of calming traffic in areas where speed and traffic volume are becoming an issue. We want our streets to be safe for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.'’

On Monday, five pocket parks will be installed, which are partial or full blockages of one end of a street.