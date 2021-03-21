Two injured after car crashed into pole on Redwood Rd
Two people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the car they were in collided with a power pole on Redwood Rd, near Rabbit Island.
A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at 11.20am on Sunday, after a car crashed into a power pole, causing the lines to come down over the vehicle.
St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said two people in a moderate condition were taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance.
The northbound lane of Redwood Rd was partially blocked, while emergency services were at the scene but had since been cleared.
Stuff