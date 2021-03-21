Two injured after car crashed into pole on Redwood Rd

An ambulance was called after two people were injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Appleby. (File photo)

Two people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the car they were in collided with a power pole on Redwood Rd, near Rabbit Island.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at 11.20am on Sunday, after a car crashed into a power pole, causing the lines to come down over the vehicle.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell​ said two people in a moderate condition were taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance.

The northbound lane of Redwood Rd was partially blocked, while emergency services were at the scene but had since been cleared.