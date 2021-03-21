Thousands bask in the Nightglow of the Balloons over Waikato finale

Balloons over Waikato completed its five-day festival mission, with about 80,000 people at its grand finale Nightglow at the University of Waikato on Saturday evening.

General manager Michele Connell thought it was one of the biggest crowds in the event’s 20-year history.

”We normally get between 70,000 to 80,000 people along to the Nightglow and my team on the ground says it was at the upper end of 80,000 this year.”

Connell said the fine weather over the five-day schedule of events from March 16-20, contributed to the big turn out on Saturday.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff

She also thought people were keen to see the balloon festival this year after it had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the international pandemic.

“We couldn’t have any international shapes this year because of the border restrictions but we did have 16 Kiwi pilots who came forward to be part of the event.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times

Some of those pilots came from the South Island and had never been involved in the event before.

“It was really nice to see we have a good contingent of local pilots.”

Keeping It Local was the theme of this year’s event, throughout its five-day schedule.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times

“So on Saturday for example we had Kiwi music during the Nightglow and during the fireworks and also Kiwi entertainment in between.”

Connell said planning for 2021 would be a bit tricky and it would depend on how well the world was able to fight off Covid-19.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times

“We will have to wait and see where the world sits and the border restrictions.

“But I am sure there are a lot of international pilots who haven’t been able to fly for the past year, keen to come down to New Zealand.

“This is something we would like to explore next year.”