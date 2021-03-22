Name suppression remains for man charged with manslaughter after Te Papa assault death

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Simon Strickland in February.

The name of a man charged with manslaughter after an assault outside Te Papa in central Wellington remains suppressed for now.

The 28-year-old appeared in Wellington District Court on Monday morning on a new charge of manslaughter.

He was remanded on bail and granted interim name suppression until his next appearance in the High Court at Wellington on April 13.

Lower Hutt man Simon Strickland received critical injuries during an assault on Cable St on February 13.

The 58-year-old’s life support was switched off four days later, and police launched a homicide investigation.

Previously, the 28-year-old man had been charged with wounding with intent to injure.