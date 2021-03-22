Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crews respond to eight call outs

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was in the air in response to eight call outs over the weekend. (File photograph)

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was a regular sight in the sky during the weekend with crews responding to eight call outs.

After five call outs on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, which included picking up an injured tramper, a motocross rider with a leg injury and a person who set off a locator beacon after becoming stuck on the wrong side of a river, crew members responded to a further three jobs on Sunday.

Pilot Euan Stratford said the first of the final trio of call outs was a medical transfer from Tākaka to Nelson Hospital at 11.25am.

The next job, at 12.30pm, took the crew to Kaihoka, near Farewell Spit, where an injured motocross rider was picked up and taken to Nelson Hospital.

A medical transfer from Wairau Hospital in Blenheim to Nelson Hospital at 11.45pm was the final call for the crew, Stratford said.