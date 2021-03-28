Kiwi borders still open for culturally arranged marriages

A total of 54 Culturally Arranged Marriage visitor visas were approved between March 20, 2020 and March 17, 2021, with 84 declined. (File photo)

New arranged marriage brides and grooms are exempt from border closures, with more than 50 visas being issued since the pandemic hit.

Culturally arranged marriage visas have been granted to 94 couples in the past two years, but Indian organisation leaders say many more unions being delayed by paperwork errors.

Indian leaders believe Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has been genuine in working with different cultures to understand their needs and ensure the tradition can continue after controversy arose in 2019.

And life doesn’t stop just because of Covid-19, New Zealand Indian Central Association president Paul Patel says.

READ MORE:

* Immigration NZ apologises for incorrect advice that cost backpackers critical seasonal worker jobs

* Husband visits wife in India as visa troubles reach boiling point

* Immigration Minister announces visitor’s visa for culturally arranged marriages

A total of 54 Culturally Arranged Marriage visitor visas were approved between March 20, 2020 and March 17, 2021, with 84 declined.

Thirty came from India, seven from Fiji, seven from Afghanistan, and 10 from other countries like Pakistan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jordan and Iraq.

There were 40 approved the year before, and 97 declined.

Patel said INZ had monthly video meetings with cultural organisations like his in order to understand issues they faced.

The Palmerston North-based leader was influential in having INZ adapt its visas to allow for arranged marriages following what the Indian community called racist comments from NZ First MP Shane Jones in 2019.

supplied/Stuff New Zealand Indian Central Association president Paul Patel is surprised only 54 Culturally Arranged Marriage visas were granted in the past year.

Patel visited Indian immigration officials in Mumbai in January 2020 with the Immigration Minister of the time, Iain Lees-Galloway, to help smooth the process for couples.

He was surprised there were only 54 visas granted in the past year, but problems continued with India-based applicants applying for the wrong category – like partnership visas – from afar, then being declined instantly because they did not meet the criteria.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 has put a lot of things in the way as well.

“Just because Covid is here, that doesn’t mean people don’t want to get married.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff National list MP Parmjeet Parmar has just celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary, and wants Shane Jones to know those who have arranged marriages can live happily ever after.

He recommended couples seek advice on which visa category suited their marriage before applying.

Auckland Indian Association president Narendra Bhana said understanding of the traditional marriage practice among INZ staff was better than a couple of years ago.

But he believed couples were still having trouble having visas granted that would enable them to have arranged marriage ceremonies.

Supplied Auckland Indian Association president Narendra Bhana says many couples are still having trouble navigating getting visas.

An INZ spokeswoman said the Government suspended temporary visa applications until May, but the culturally arranged marriage category was exempt because those in a relationship with a citizen or resident could still enter the country.

To allow for delays during the pandemic – like finding flights, managed isolation and quarantine space – the first entry date was extended from three to six months.

INZ general manager Nicola Hogg said changes were made in November 2019 which allowed visitor visas to be granted to people going through an arranged marriage regardless of where the ceremony took place.

Staff were also given new guidance on how to assess other types of visa applications with relationship components.

People coming to New Zealand to join a partner they had never lived with could be considered genuine visitors, as long as they met all other requirements for a visitor visa.