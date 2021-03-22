North Canterbury town launches housing scheme to attract new families

A tiny North Canterbury town is hoping to attract families back to its community through an affordable housing scheme.

Waiau residents have launched a shared equity housing scheme in an effort to increase the number of families in the town after it was hard hit by the 7.8 magnitude North Canterbury earthquake in 2016.

Waiau is a small inland town about 47 kilometres southeast of Hanmer Springs and 22km northeast of Culverden.

Local Rebekah Kelly, one several residents on the newly-formed Hurunui Community Development Trust, said the housing scheme would be great for families who had never thought of getting on the property ladder before.

“We want people to be able to live here. It's a great place to live,” she said.

Supplied Rebekah Kelly is a member of the Hurunui Community Development Trust and a Waiau local.

It was hoped construction of the first house, on a section gifted to the trust by the Hurunui District Council, would begin in June.

The first home was being built thanks to an investment from David Dicker, the chairman and chief executive of Australian data company Dicker Data.

Dicker also owns Rodin Cars, which has a private test track just north of the Waiau township, and has a home in Waiau.

He lent his support to the scheme within the last month after the trust approached him, Kelly said.

The trust aimed to build 10 new houses for 10 new families within the next five years.

It was different to a normal developer because it was not looking to make a profit, Kelly said.

Families involved with the scheme would be able to offer what they afford for a house, instead of having huge mortgage payments with interest. It would be similar to a rent-to-buy scheme, but the finer details were still being confirmed, she said.

Local farmer and trust chairwoman Cheryl Barbara said the trust had “come up with a win-win for our community and those who want to get on the property ladder”.

According to the trust's website, ideal candidates for the scheme were families who wanted to be involved in community groups, had skills to help local businesses grow, and would enjoy the area’s country lifestyle.

Kelly said the idea for the housing scheme came out of community meetings held after the 2016 earthquake, where concerns about housing and jobs were predominant among residents.

“We would love people to come and live here and experience that real sense of rural community that’s missing in people's lives.”

The 2016 earthquake, which was centred less than 5km from Waiau, wrote off a lot of the town's housing stock, forcing some families to leave, she said.

The trust's scheme had the support of Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie, and district councillor Ross Barnes was on the trust's board.