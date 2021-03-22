Toys, champagne and meat taken on three-week shoplifting spree

Marvel action figures were among the items stolen during a three-week shoplifting spree.

A Christchurch woman “helped herself” to toys, sportswear, meat and champagne on a three-week shoplifting spree.

Selina Mary Grooby, 37, pleaded guilty to six charges of shoplifting and one charge of receiving property when she appeared at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

The summary of facts outlined that Grooby and her associates embarked on a succession of shoplifting excursions beginning with a December 14 trip to Toyworld Marshland, in Christchurch.

Grooby and an associate entered the toy store wearing backpacks, the court heard. Together, they stole items including Transformers and Marvel figures, totalling $640.

Over the next three weeks, Grooby and associates visited three different Christchurch Countdown supermarkets, stealing meat packs, bacon and champagne totalling more than $1100.

At a Rebel Sport store, Grooby and an associate stole clothing valued at $410.

On January 7 or 8, Grooby unlawfully took a Toyota vehicle that was later recovered with the contents missing.

A few days later, she was using another vehicle that contained stolen personal items and clothing. Grooby told the car’s owner to remove the items and put them in her room.

Concerned, the car’s owner contacted police.

Grooby’s lawyer Hannah Cuthill said her client had fallen in with the wrong crowd in Christchurch. However, she had moved to Nelson for a few months to work full-time in an orchard, removing her from her Christchurch associates.

Grooby could not offer any explanation for her offending, Cuthill said.

Judge Jo Rielly said the offending was “concerning behaviour”.

“With your associates you went about helping yourself to items of a significant value.”

Grooby had completed community work for identical offences last September, Rielly said.

“Now you have done exactly the same thing. Since that sentence wasn't significant to deter you from offending again, this sentence will be more significant: more community hours and more reparation.”

Rielly advised Grooby to “try and turn your life around”.

“If you keep coming back, the sentences are only going to get more significant.”

Grooby was sentenced to 200 community work hours and $954.26 in reparation, which was her share of the stolen goods.