Jet boat company given all-clear to resume operations following crash

Four were airlifted to hospital after a jet boat accident on Queenstown's Shotover River.

A Queenstown jet boat company involved in a crash that saw five people airlifted to hospital has been given the all-clear to resume operations.

Emergency services were called on Sunday after a boat run by adventure company KJet was involved in a crash on a bend near Tucker Beach Rd, just north of where the Shotover flows into the Kawarau River.

Eleven people were treated by St John crews, including one with serious injuries and four moderately hurt who were flown to Lakes District Hospital by helicopter.

Another six people were assessed at the scene.

Maritime New Zealand has since given the company the OK to resume operations, a KJet spokeswoman said on Monday.

The company has re-opened up for bookings but is yet to go out on the water, she said.

An internal investigation is under way, while investigators from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) were arriving in Queenstown on Monday, the spokeswoman said.

KJet owner, Shaun Kelly, told Stuff the passengers onboard said the driver did “everything well”.

He said camera footage on the boat would be viewed by the TAIC as part of its investigation.

KJet, which markets itself as New Zealand's original jet boat ride, has been operating since 1958.

The four injured passengers and the driver have been assessed and released from hospital.

Dale Paterson, who lives near the crash site, said she was at home when she heard a thump that did not sound normal.

She went out to look and said she could see the jet boat resting on the river bank.

Paterson said she saw two people airlifted to hospital, but both were able to walk to the helicopter and that the people involved in the crash did not appear badly hurt.

KJet markets itself as New Zealand’s original jet boat ride, operating since 1958.

A KJet spokeswoman said a jet boat with two drivers was dispatched to the area immediately after hearing of the crash.

The crash was the second incident involving jet boats in the South Island in recent days.

On Thursday Gerard Nolan, 64, suffered eight broken ribs, a broken shoulder, broken collarbone, punctured lung and a broken hip after two jet boats crashed head-on in the Paringa River near Haast.

Two other passengers were knocked out.

In February four people were injured when their jet boat flipped while exiting a chasm on the Dart River, near Queenstown, after it hit a submerged log.

In 2019 nine people were injured when a boat run by Queenstown’s Skippers Canyon Jet crashed into a wall, while in 2009 a Chinese woman died and five members of her tour group were injured after a KJet boat flipped on a swollen Kawarau River.

KJet is among a number of jet boat companies operating in the area, and pressure is mounting on rival operator Shotover Jet’s exclusive rights in the famous Queenstown canyons.

The company, owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, has held exclusive rights to the canyon section of the Shotover River since 1987 under a concession agreement with the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

It has carried more than three million visitors since 1965 and has become one of the tourism hotspots most well-known adventure activities, carrying pop stars, sports teams and the Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2014.

However, swimmers, kayakers and white water rafters say the company has monopolised an accessible and useful stretch of water for too long.