Pilot injured after plane crash lands in Central Otago

A pilot has been injured after a plane crashed while landing in Central Otago.

It appeared the plane hit a “rabbit hole” and nosedived into the ground while landing at Cromwell's racecourse airport about 1.30pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

The pilot had minor cuts, she said.

Police were not able to confirm what type of aircraft was involved.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person with moderate injuries was taken to Cromwell medical centre by ambulance.