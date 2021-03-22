Families and partners in limbo as travel bubble announcement still weeks away

Following Monday's Cabinet talks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will reconvene to discuss trans-Tasman bubble on April 6.

Just over a year ago, Sarah Hooper’s partner was meant to fly to New Zealand to start their “future life” together, but he missed out on being able to board his plane by just two days.

Thomas Liley visited Hooper for Christmas in 2019, but the Christchurch woman has not seen him since.

Liley, who has a dual citizenship between the United States and Australia, had just left his job in San Francisco, moved out of his home, and shipped all his belongings to New Zealand when the borders closed.

“Here we are 12 months later – meanwhile all his belongings are in Christchurch,” Hooper said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Trans-Tasman travel bubble date to be announced on April 6

* Air NZ, Jetstar and Virgin Australia set same date for first Aussie flights into Queenstown

* Bubble toil and trouble - NZ arrivals caught in Australia's internal bickering



The announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday about a trans-Tasman bubble had Hooper hopeful but sceptical.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that there will be an announcement later on the Australia travel bubble.

Ardern said several issues needed to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble could go ahead, but the Government hoped to announce a bubble start day on April 6.

Hooper said Liley did not want to believe anything until it was concrete.

The couple was in a “constant state of limbo”, which took an emotional toll.

However, after Ardern’s announcement, Hooper felt they were finally getting closer to reuniting.

They had four unsuccessful attempts at getting a border exemption, despite spending hours compiling evidence of their 10-year relationship.

Liley recently moved to Sydney, where the couple first met, in the hope that it would make reuniting easier.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Dave Brennan, the co-director of Waka on Avon, is ready for overseas tourists - when they're allowed into New Zealand.

For Australian Robyn McGowan, who lives in Perth, the hopes of a trans-Tasman bubble meant she could stop living out of her suitcase after five cancelled flights while trying to move to Kaitaia where her mum, aunty and uncle lived.

“For me, the bubble means I can see my mum, I have a home again with my pets, and a car again.”

She decided to move to New Zealand after falling in love with the country while visiting family in 2019.

“My newest flights are booked for April 30, so I'll pretty much be holding my breath until then,” McGowan said.

Palmerston North woman Claire Page felt less optimistic because Monday's announcement meant "more waiting".

Supplied Claire Page and Jason Hazzard have been apart since January 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Page last saw her partner, Australian Jason Hazzard, when he visited her on holiday in January 2020.

Hazzard was meant to move to New Zealand in June 2020, but their partnership visa applications were declined.

The couple had spent $1700 on an immigration adviser and had 61 pages of evidence of their relationship, including texts, thousands of phone call logs, flight details, and bank transfers.

However, their application was declined because they had not lived together.

“We missed out on so much stuff, birthdays and Christmas ... it feels like we’re wasting time not being together,” Page said.

“They let in the Wiggles ... that’s a kick in the teeth.”

Page said Monday's announcement of an announcement in two weeks felt as though the process was being dragged out.

Her reunion with Hazzard was “so close, yet so far”.