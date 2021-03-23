Invercargill murder trial: QC asks why police did not seize phone

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November, 2019.

A Queen's Counsel in a murder trial questioned a detective about why police had not seized a phone that she believed had a very important piece of information on it.

Samuel Moses Samson, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, 22, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, Invercargill, on November 17, 2019.

The Crown alleges Samson had killed Wilson in a “jealous rage” early that morning, while defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr, QC, in her opening address, told the jury it must keep an open mind and not make any assumptions, and the burden of proof rested on the Crown.

The jury trial started in the High Court at Invercargill on March 8, before Justice Gerald Nation.

On Tuesday Ablett-Kerr questioned detective sergeant Mark McCloy about his interactions with a person who was earlier called as a crown witness in the trial.

A heavy suppression order has been put in place over the person's evidence.

Under cross-examination, McCloy told the court he was aware that the person had some important information.

McCloy told the court he had asked about getting the person's phone but the person never handed it over.

McCloy told Ablett-Kerr he was aware of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, which allows warrantless powers for evidential material relating to serious offences.

Ablett-Kerr: You chose not to use that section?

McCloy: My role was to get a statement.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson on trial in High Court at Invercargill.

It was not the only time Ablett-Kerr questioned police on their retrieval of electronic records relating to possible evidence.

Detective Alun​ Griffiths’ gave evidence about how he retrieved some of Wilson’s facebook messages.

Griffiths told the court on November 28, 2019, he met with Wilson’s mother who gave him access to her daughter's facebook messages via a phone.

Griffiths used a mobile web version (m.facebook.com) of the social media site.

Wilson and Samson had each other saved as “lover” in their respective call logs, Griffiths said.

A PDF archive of Wilson’s messages was created by police, but without the timings of the messages.

Ablett-Kerr: It does have the timings on www (facebook.com)?

Griffiths: I’m not aware of that.

Ablett-Kerr: There are various ways to get the timings.

Griffiths: That may be.

Ablett-Kerr: You don’t know if the timings is available?

Griffiths: I have not explored that. The practice that was adopted was to go to m.facebook.

Sergeant Frederick Shandley was the next crown witness, and under cross-examination told the court on November 18, 2019, he was part of an armed offenders squad deployment who travelled to Nightcaps because the signal of a phone being used by Samson was being picked up in the area.

Shandley told Ablett-Kerr that it was his belief Samson was heading to an associate named Sarn​ Grigsby, in Nightcaps.

Ablett-Kerr asked Shandley if he had been aware of a falling out between Grigsby and Samson.

“I was not aware of that information,” Shandley replied.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.