Covid-19: MIQ worker could be moved to quarantine, PM says case likely 'contained'

A managed isolation facility worker who tested positive for Covid-19 may be transferred to a quarantine facility.

On Monday evening, the Ministry of Health announced the MIQ worker at the Grand Millennium Hotel had tested positive for Covid-19.

The worker and their family are currently self-isolating at home as the Government is yet to make an official announcement on whether the group will be transferred to a quarantine facility.

But in response to questions about why the case was self-isolating, a staffer for the Government's Covid-19 Facebook page said: “This is a decision made by the local medical officer of health based on the households specific personal circumstances and needs. They may yet be transferred to a quarantine facility.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has not yet released any locations of interest in its statement, nor has its list of contact tracing locations been updated.

In response to a flurry of questions about the case's vaccination status, a staffer for the Government's Covid-19 Facebook page said it was not yet known if they had received a dose.

However, the staffer did say that while many MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) workers had received their first dose, many were still yet to receive their second dose, as it had to be given at least three weeks after the first.

When asked about the case at Tuesday’s media standup on the housing package, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said she wouldn't answer questions around Covid-19 cases, but said cases linked to MIQ facilities are generally contained and manageable.

She directed questions on this to Dr Ashley Bloomfield who will be appearing at 1pm to provide an update.

Earlier on Monday evening, Stuff reported returnees at a nearby Auckland isolation hotel, the Grand Mercure, who shared a bus to an exercise area with a positive Covid-19 case have had their stays extended.

Also on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced eight new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation.