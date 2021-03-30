Tuatapere residents face 17 per cent rates hike if SDC proposal proceeds

The SDC has signalled a 10.15 per cent rates rise but many Tuatapere residents face much higher bills.

Homeowners in the small western Southland town of Tuatapere face an average rates hikes of 17 per cent in 2012-22 if the district council proceeds with its preferred rates option.

And they aren’t happy, given they claim Tuatapere is the “poor cousin” when it comes to the council looking after Southland towns.

The Southland District Council’s long term plan says its preferred option is to increase its overall rates take by 10.15 per as it looks to increase spending on road repairs and bridge replacements.

However, investigations by Tuatapere man Myles Greber revealed many residents in Tuatapere township actually faced much higher increases of 18 and 19 percent if the 10.15 per cent proposal proceeded.

“My concern is people in Tuatapere don’t know this is coming, and it’s going to be significant for them, and nobody from the council has told them,” he said.

In an emailed response to questions, council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said the average increase for a property in the Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board area would be 17 per cent, with the average increase of $431, or $1.20 a day.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tuatapere man Myles Greber has discovered many of the town's residents face rates hikes nearly double the 10.15 per cent signalled by the Southland District council.

The district council set rates on a range of factors including location, land use and property value.

“Every property in the district is likely to have different rates because of the way the council rates for services and amenities,” McIntosh said.

When asked if Tuatapere residents would be the hardest hit by the projected rates take in the district, he did not answer directly.

But he gave examples as to why the rates may be higher for a property in Tuatapere than in another town. Of these, he said a residential property in Tuatapere with a CV of $230,000 would pay $3,378 in rates [versus $3001 in Otautau]. “The Tuatapere property has a loan rate [$310] and hall rate [$48] which the Otautau property doesn’t have, hence the rates are higher.”

Part of the increase in Tuatapere relates to the change in the community board rate.

“Throughout the district, this rate will be higher in areas with a lower population base and therefore fewer people to share the cost of the services and amenities they receive, and will also depend on the property’s classification as urban, semi-urban or rural which reflects the access to services and amenities available to that property,” Mcintosh said.

Ngarita Dixon, who has lived in Tuatapere all her 92 years, was facing an 18.6 per cent rates increase according to the council’s online rating tool.

She was horrified by the projected increase, saying the town did not generally have high income earners, and a lot of widows were reliant on the pension, so many would have difficulty paying.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tuatapere resident Ngarita Dixon, 92, says she is horrified many townsfolk potentially face rates hikes of around 17 per cent given many are low income earners.

Tuatapere Service Station co-owner Graeme Egerton was facing rate hikes of around 19 per cent for both his home and business, according to the council’s rates predictor tool.

“If they ensured we had better water quality and better footpaths around the town we could probably better understand it.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tuatapere Service Station owner Graeme Egerton says a rates hikes of around 17 per cent facing many townsfolk is another kick in the guts for the Western Southland town.

Helen McKay, who has lived in Tuatapere 66 years, said she believed the town was a “poor country cousin”, when it came to services it received in the district.

McIntosh said the council strived to ensure all areas of the district received levels of service, and services and amenities, that were appropriate.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Mayor Gary Tong says the council can no longer “kick the can down the road” and must get on with fixing bridges and roads.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said members of the public could make submissions on what rates hike they preferred from three options – 16.54 per cent, 10.15 per cent and 7.95 per cent.

“We have gone out with three amounts, including a preferred amount [10.15], and if our ratepayers don’t like any of that we will have to consider a lower level of service going forward. It's as simple as that.”

The council could no longer “kick the can down the road”.

“We need to step up and get some of this work done and unfortunately it takes money to do that.”

When asked if he regretted the council not repairing more roads and fixing more bridges in past years, he said: “I wasn’t involved way back, but it’s certainly come home to roost that a lot of these discussions should have been occurring 10 years ago.”