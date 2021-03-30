Top cop's 150kmh speeding wasn't justified, police watchdog says

Inspector Simon Feltham's driving was investigated by police, but no charges were laid.

A top cop who sped to a briefing at more than 150kmh was not justified in doing so and committed a driving offence, the police watchdog says.

Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Feltham was clocked at 158kmh by a highway patrol constable on State Highway 6, near Rai Valley, between Blenheim and Nelson, on January 20 last year.

Feltham, who is also the Tasman district armed offenders squad (AOS) commander, was en route to a briefing in Nelson about a search warrant in Motueka.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Inspector Simon Feltham has been the Marlborough area commander since 2013.

He had his flashing lights and siren on. There was a passenger, another senior police officer, in the vehicle.

Stuff understands some AOS members attending the briefing had yet to leave Blenheim, which is about a 50-minute drive from Rai Valley.

A police investigation into the incident found that Feltham’s conduct did “not reach the threshold for criminal prosecution”.

In the wake of the decision not to lay charges, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) launched an inquiry.

According to the authority’s findings, released on Tuesday, police received information on January 19 about a man’s violence, his access to methamphetamine and a semi-automatic shotgun he had in his possession and intended to use.

The next morning, police decided to execute a search warrant at the man’s home and sought the assistance of the AOS.

At 11.22am, after the warrant was issued, Feltham paged AOS staff about the job and drove from Blenheim to Nelson for a briefing he’d scheduled for 1.30pm.

On the way he was clocked driving at 158kmh in a 100kmh zone.

Other AOS officers drove to the briefing at a maximum speed of between 120kmh to 130kmh.

At 1.50pm, after the briefing, the AOS officers travelled to Motueka at the speed limit and arrested the man.

According to the police’s urgent duty driving policy, officers can drive in excess of the speed limit if they are responding to a critical incident, gathering evidence of an alleged offence, apprehending an offender, or providing security to an official motorcade.

A critical incident includes situations where force or the threat of force is involved, a person faces the serious risk of harm or police are responding to people in the act of committing a crime.

Drivers must take into account an array of other factors, including the road type, before deciding whether to commence or continue urgent driving, the policy says.

The IPCA said Feltham viewed the operation to search the man’s house as a critical incident, which justified his speed.

“He explained he needed to get to Nelson quickly in order to prepare for the briefing and to be close enough to respond if Mr X left his house. The other AOS officers also believed this was a critical incident, justifying their speeds.”

The authority found Feltham's speeding was not justified.

“Much of the AOS Commander's assessment was based on assumption and speculation. There was very little evidence of any immediate, serious risk.”

The authority also found that Feltham did not provide the other AOS officers with sufficient information about the urgency of the matter to allow them to make their own assessments of whether they needed to drive to Nelson at speeds above the speed limit.

Feltham told the authority he wanted to get to Nelson as soon as possible to prepare for the briefing.

The authority found his justification for speeding “unconvincing and implausible”.

Had Feltham travelled at the normal road speed he would still have arrived in Nelson before the briefing, its report said.

“We believe that the AOS Commander overstated the risks posed by the man in order to justify his speed after the fact. Although we accept that an AOS presence was required to arrest the man in question, urgent duty driving from Blenheim to Nelson was neither necessary nor justified."

Tasman district commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said police accepted the IPCA’s findings.

Feltham was subject to an employment investigation, “as with all employment matters conducted by Police these are confidential as are any resulting actions”, Johnson said.

Stuff understands the police officer who caught Feltham speeding had a camera operator from Greenstone TV in his car filming for Highway Cops. It’s unclear whether the camera was on at the time.

Google Maps Blenheim is about a 50-minute drive from Rai Valley.

In October 2019, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) announced it was pushing for the 100kmh speed limits on SH6 from Blenheim to Nelson to be reduced to 80kmh.

Between 2009 and 2018, there were 19 deaths and 87 serious injuries in 100kmh zones on that stretch of highway.

According to NZTA’s website, a member of the public caught driving more than 50kmh over the speed limit will be stripped of their licence for 28 days. They can also be charged with careless driving, reckless driving, or dangerous driving.

Feltham has been the Marlborough area commander since 2013.

Prior to that, he worked as a senior police officer in Wellington, where he was involved in the nationwide roll-out of mobile technology, including iPads and iPhones, to staff across the country.