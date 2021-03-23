Plans for documentary on infamous wildlife smuggler Freddie Angell

A Nelson-based filmmaker is working on a documentary about notorious New Zealand wildlife smuggler Freddie Angell.

Freddie Angell is infamous in New Zealand for his wildlife smuggling endeavours.

From stealing tuatara in Invercargill to keas in Fiordland the Department of Conservation kept a watching brief on the prolific thief who knew native species fetched thousands on the international black market.

He was single-handedly responsible for tougher penalties being imposed for stealing wildlife.

Now, Nelson freelance journalist and filmmaker Andrew MacDonald, 33, is trying to sort the man from the myth in a planned documentary on Angell.

MacDonald's interest in Angell was piqued when he was on Stephens Island (northernmost tip of the Marlborough Sounds) assisting on a conservation project.

Inside a DOC hut he found an old file filled with notes, observations and photographs relating to Angell.

“I’d never heard of this guy, and then I started doing more research to find out if anyone had done a documentary on him.”

To his surprise he found no one had, so he has picked up this project and hopes to get it completed within the next two years.

Ideally he’s like the finished documentary to be entered in film festivals or picked up by television networks.

MacDonald said while he had the smuggling history of Angell covered he was now searching for people who knew Angell or relatives to contact him to help him understand Angell the person.

MacDonald is interested in the engima of Angell, who despite his convictions, always seemed to appear the wildlife smuggling wasn't really a crime, or it wasn't that serious.

“Obviously, he was motivated by money, but who was he when he wasn't smuggling? If you can find out the sense of the person you get a much better understanding of them,” MacDonald said.

And, that was the focus and reason for doing this documentary, he said.

“Who was he?”

It's nearly 18 years since Angell was killed in a head on car crash at Pukerau near Gore on April 10, 2003.

He was 43 at the time.

His smuggling career seemed to have started in the late 1980s and he was making headlines through 1990s.

Angell was originally a panel beater from Invercargill.

MacDonald hopes that the passing of time might work in his favour, in that people might be more willing to speak about Angell.

“Time has passed and a lot of people Angell used to association with in that circle have died, but there might be other associates or relatives that might want to share memories.”