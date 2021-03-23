Bar manager booted in leg while knives and axe brandished at robbery

Bedrocks bar and gaming lounge in Lower Hutt was robbed by two armed men on Sunday.

A bar manager is shaken after masked men armed with knives and an axe demanded money in a late-night robbery.

Pardeep Sharma​ was booted in the knee before being told to open the tills by one of two armed men who arrived at the Bedrocks bar and gaming lounge in Lower Hutt just before closing time on Sunday.

“It was a shock, but my robbery prevention training kicked in – I avoided eye-contact, and followed his instructions,” Sharma said.

A security person working that night was on their break when one of the men walked behind the bar brandishing a knife and axe before placing the money in a shopping bag. Another man waited at the door, also carrying a large knife.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi escapes with knife wounds after roadblock robbery in Papua New Guinea

* Growing violence concerns dairy owners after spate of robberies

* Shop owner questions National's law and order record and boot camp plan



There were about 10 patrons in the bar at the time, but no-one was injured. After securing the cash, the two men ran onto the street.

The police were called shortly after where officers took statements and were given CCTV footage of the robbery.

Sharma said he had worked in bars for seven years and had never experienced a robbery before.

The bar’s owner was now looking at additional security measures such as extra cameras and a DNA spray system for identifying offenders, Sharma said.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of an aggravated robbery at 11.26pm on Sunday.

No arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.