Van engulfed in flames in Invercargill

A fan was engulfed in flames in Cunningham Crescent, Invercargill, on Tuesday evening.

A van and a car both caught fire in Invercargill on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said both vehicles were on fire when firefighters arrived at Cunningham Crescent.

There was talk at the scene that a generator could have caused one or both fires, the spokesperson said.

Both vehicles were well involved by fire when one fire truck from the Invercargill station arrived.

Heat from the fires has damaged some of the road and about 5 litres of fuel has leaked down a drain.

A fire investigator has been in touch with firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fires has yet to be determined.