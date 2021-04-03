Rookie Kawerau cops revel in policing "hard-to-fill" rural timber town

Constable Nina Barton and Rangi Ratana patrol the small town of Kawerau, in the Bay of Plenty.

Kawerau is a small town that gets a bad rap. This stigma can make employing people difficult, and filling frontline police vacancies isn’t always easy. Kirsty Lawrence visited the small North Island town to talk to two new constables about what policing in Kawerau is like and why others should think about giving small town policing a go.

As Nina Barton and Rangi Ratana walk around Kawerau everyone smiles and waves.

Horns are tooted and conversations started.

It’s a stark contract to the Kawerau normally portrayed in the media and as the day goes by, it’s apparent a lot of people in the community really care about their police.

And their police care about them.

Barton and Ratana are two of the newest recruits to the Kawerau policing team.

Historically it has been difficult to recruit police into Kawerau and its counterpart Ōpōtiki.

With a population of just under 8,000 and located 30 kilometres away from Whakatāne the remote nature of the town, and its bad reputation, are just two things that make recruiting difficult.

Kawerau Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray has been at the station for 12 months and says it’s the best move he’s ever made.

“I have worked in a number of different places, including Auckland, and smaller rural communities like this you can feel and see the difference we are making.

“In a big city it gets swallowed up. “

While they have had a good past 12 months with a full roster, which is rare for the area, he says they have some staff members now starting to move on, so he has to turn his attention back to attracting staff.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Constable Rangi Ratana and Constable Nina Barton patrolling the streets of Kawerau.

To entice police to the region they are paid an additional hard-to-fill allowance, which is about $6700 extra per year, but it is still an ongoing struggle.

“This year we have been quite lucky having a full roster, but we’re starting to go into a period where we are keen to attract.

“Other opportunities have come up for other staff, so they’re moving on.”

He felt the perceived negatives of living in Kawerau are that it isn’t a nice place to live or work, but his experience is far from that.

Murray says it’s a job where you can make a real difference, which was why a lot of people join police in the first place.

“In some regards it’s slower paced but Kawerau is interesting in the sense we don’t have a lot of high volume work, but some very serious incidents go down, so it goes from one extreme to the other.”

In 2020 Murray says he put it out to their recruiting team he would be happy to take two newbies from college, something that has never been done before in Kawerau.

He says he wanted female Māori officers as he felt their team needed some diversity, and he felt he could manage the risks of taking on officers fresh out of college.

“[Recruitment] identified them [Ratana and Barton], and it was the perfect fit.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The duo are the newest recruits in Kawerau and say there are many positives to working in the town.

“They are both outstanding women, particularly some of their sporting achievements.”

He says the same dangers in their town also exist in places like Tauranga and Auckland.

“I have worked in those areas, and it’s a very regular pattern of going to jobs, and jobs just merging into other jobs.

“We can actually take ownership [here].

“You can see the progress in their relationships and what affect you have made in their lives.”

It's only a small per cent of the town that causes issues, with the major problems gangs and drugs, he says.

Something Murray is hoping to look at is the current rinse and repeat cycle happening with serious offenders.

He says they are constantly arresting gang members for serious crimes, then they go to prison, but at some stage they are released back into the community and the cycle continues.

He felt if people in prison could be upskilled and connected to a job before being released, it might lower reoffending rates.

“To send someone to prison to just spit them back out to reoffending...it’s a rinse and repeat cycle, and we are seeing that constantly.”

Murray says the area was a bit of a sporting mecca before the timber mill closed, which heavily impacted the town.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Building relationships with people in the community is a big part of the job, and one they both enjoy doing.

“It's been in a decline in some regards, but you get the feeling it’s starting to lift again.”

Ratana, 44, echoes Murray’s sentiments about the town in its glory days and having grown up there, she remembers it clearly.

She says there was an emphasis on getting kids into sport back then, and she was keen to get that back.

“When I used to live here sport was so huge, and I don’t see that any more.

“Being in a smaller community it’s hard when you’re lower socioeconomic, some times they don’t know any better unless they are given opportunities.”

She felt giving younger people more opportunities would help reduce crime and stop them coming through the system as adult offenders.

Ratana is a new recruit, arriving in Kawerau in December 2020.

She grew up in the Bay of Plenty and says her motivation to join police came not from a burning passion to be a police officer, but from a want to hold them accountable.

“There was a big career drive for women to join the police, and it was all about the change of times.”

She says police used to be looked at as not being very friendly, a perception she shared growing up.

“I want to be a part of that change in terms of values that the New Zealand police have adopted and that's with respect, empathy. We have a value that’s a commitment to Māori and the treaty.

“I’m not the type that always wanted to be a police person, but when I saw that I thought ‘that’s what I want to be part of’.

“Being a part of the internal change of the organisation I think is really important because if we can change internally, hopefully the outcomes will [follow] to the communities, and then they can trust us more.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Barton and Ratana have high hopes for the town and say they hope others are inspired to become police officers.

Initially Ratana was going to be sent to work in Whakatāne, but then she was asked if she would consider working in Kawerau.

“I used to live here in the 90s. It’s part of where I grew up, so for me to come back to a place where I’m from, it was an easy transition.”

She thought having people work somewhere they either grew up, or had a connection to, made it easier for officers to establish relationships in the community.

“If you have people who have grown up or have some kind of connection with the place they go to at least they have already got established relationships.

“They also know the layout of the town, it just makes things a little easier.”

A positive of working in a smaller community for Ratana was the relationships built with people.

“The relationships with your community are really important as you always need to be getting on well with other people because they become part of your job really.”

Ratana laughs when asked if there any negative aspects about working in Kawerau and takes a moment to think about her answer.

She says there isn’t anything that instantly springs to mind, but one small negative was the isolated nature of the town meant backup was at least 20 minutes away.

This is because the closest station to them is Whakatāne.

In terms of crime she says they see a lot of gang and drug problems, with an increase in crashes and domestic violence incidents recently.

But it’s things you would see anywhere she says, with working in Kawerau giving more opportunities to actually help and get to know the people you are interacting with.

Barton, 40, also grew up in the Bay of Plenty, describing her childhood as filled with “sunshine and fishing” in Te Puke.

At 12 her family moved to Australia, which was where she lived for the next 25 years.

While in Australia she represented the country at the first Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

In 2017, she decided to come back to New Zealand, and says she started to look into if she could become a police officer.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Barton says she wants to make a difference for people she cares about and for her, that’s in Kawerau.

When she was younger she had wanted to become an officer, but was told by a family member “you’re the wrong gender and too short”.

She graduated in June 2020 and had has been an officer for eight months.

“I wanted to help people.

“Being a professional in my community, a police officer, was what I wanted to do.”

She says working in a smaller community was rewarding because you could see how your interactions were affecting people.

“It's building those relationships with people, and then you can really feel like you’re making a difference.”

She wanted to come back to the Bay of Plenty to work and was given the opportunity to work in Kawerau, which she describes as “humbling”.

Having whānau ties in the area helped drew her back, as well as the allure of cheaper housing.

But going back to work where she had grown up was important and helped her in the job, she says.

“You know the lay of the land, you know whānau.

“I want to make a difference with the people that I know and care about and love and that’s here for me, that’s Kawerau.”

Looking into the future she says her goal is to make the town safe.

“It’s a one in a million place. It’s a hidden gem here, that’s what makes the people so special.

“I hope that our kids are inspired to become police officers and do the same.”