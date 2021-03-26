Paedophile near Wellington school leads to probation changes

Corrections has apologised after allowing paedophile Aaron Laurence, who has changed his name to Aaron Castle, to be paroled to a Wellington house with 62 children nearby.

A Corrections department error that allowed a high-risk paedophile to move into a Wellington neighbourhood with 62 children nearby and a school down the road has resulted in a list of changes including better checks of parole addresses.

But schools still won’t routinely be notified when paedophiles move into the neighbourhood after a members bill by National MP Matt Doocey – proposing that change – failed to pass a first reading in Parliament on Wednesday night.

Aaron Paul Laurence, who has since changed his surname to Castle, was jailed in 2012 after pleading guilty to 65 charges of abuse, including the rape of young boys and the production and distribution of footage of their ordeals. He was paroled in September 2020 to a house in Newtown, Wellington.

Supplied Aaron Laurence before his conviction.

He was moved to an undisclosed industrial area after Stuff reported that there were 62 children in the immediate neighbourhood, and Newtown School was down the road.

READ MORE:

* Paedophile Aaron Castle denied internet access, looking to move to new home

* Paedophile warning bill amounts to 'disproportionately severe treatment'

* Corrections conducting review after paedophile placed near Wellington school



The incident resulted in Corrections reviewing its processes.

That review was completed in early March and, after a request to see that review under the Official Information Act, Corrections on Thursday listed the changes it would make as a result of the review.

Dominion-Post Aaron Laurence, now Castle, was housed near Newtown School. The error led to the Corrections department changing probation processes.

There would be more support for probation officers on higher-risk cases, paperwork would be up-to-date, and the Chief Probation Officer would give better guidance to probation officers of high-risk cases.

That meant strengthening processes around approving parole addresses, officers knowing where to get advice, and better guidance around risk factors for parole addresses.

A former probation officer confirmed to Stuff that the Newtown address Laurence was paroled to should have first been checked in person by two probation officers who were meant to look for evidence of children in the neighbourhood, or areas such as dairies, alleyways and bus stops, where children could gather.

Proper procedure meant the case should have gone to head office, then been cross-referenced by someone checking on a map for nearby schools and other child-heavy areas. Because Laurence was deemed “high-risk” it should have gone to senior staff or a regional manager for sign-off.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis was briefed on the report and said Corrections accepted the recommendations.

“I’m encouraged that Corrections have identified where processes could be improved and are taking steps to do this,” Davis said.

Corrections lower north regional manager Paula Collins on Thursday reiterated the Newtown address “should not have been approved”.

“Our top priority is the safety of the community, and we are committed to ensuring that we learn from this to prevent it from happening again,” Collins said.

Doocey on Wednesday evening had a bill before Parliament that, if passed, would have meant schools automatically being told when a child sex offender was paroled in the neighbourhood.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Matt Doocey had a bill that would have meant schools being notified when paedophiles moved in nearby. It was voted down on Wednesday.

It failed to get enough votes to pass that first reading, Doocey confirmed on Thursday.

“Too many times we have heard about Department of Corrections releasing sex offenders into areas that are close to schools and vulnerable children without local schools being informed of this placement,” he said.

Corrections could choose to notify schools but this did not always happen, he said.

“Informing schools when a sex offender is being placed in the community is not a new practice for Corrections. My bill just made it mandatory.”