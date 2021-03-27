Million-dollar price tag to get on property ladder is symptom of a toxic market, says new homeowner

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

Nicola Brown spent over a million dollars putting a roof over her head. She feels sick about it.

The 30-year-old is part of a new generation of Wellington homeowners paying astronomical prices to get on the property ladder.

She has become a first-time homeowner at a time when property prices in the region are up 24 per cent on the same time last year. In February, houses in Wellington City reached a record median price of $1.1 million, with Lower Hutt, Masterton, Porirua, and South Wairarapa also hitting all-time high prices, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nicola Brown just bought a home for over a million dollars and says she feels sick about participating in a market that is forcing a chasm between homeowners and renters.

Brown said while distressing, the price she and her partner (who has owned a home before) paid for their 580 square metre section in Lower Hutt was not as perturbing as having to participate in a market that was forcing a chasm between homeowners and renters.

READ MORE:

* After her divorce, Sue Boyce realised she would never get back on the housing ladder

* 90-year-old New Plymouth building driven to its new home in Taranaki

* Blueprint for 'fair deal' for renters is recipe for two-tier housing market



“People are patting me on the back and congratulating me on joining this ‘club’. It’s not something I feel proud of. I feel sick.”

She said New Zealand’s housing market was toxic. While she was in a privileged position to buy, many others were not and that possibility was slipping further away by the day.

No-one should have to pay anywhere near a million dollars to get into a home, she said.

Professionals Redcoats/Stuff Brown says she paid ‘’way more than anyone should ever pay for a home” on her property on Bell Rd in Lower Hutt.

“We’ve created a system where people are being incentivised to use housing to grow [their] wealth. Housing shouldn’t be a market, it should be a right.”

Her new home on Bell Rd had an estimated market value of $780,000 and a capital value of $600,000. It last sold in 2013 for $320,000.

Last week property agents told Stuff million-dollar houses were spreading north from Wellington and becoming the norm in southern Lower Hutt.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Property prices in the region are up 24 per cent on the same time last year.

“I hate being a part of this system. I don’t want house prices to go up, I don't want to grow my nest egg.”

For Brown the worry of entering the housing market outweighed the concern of continuing to be a renter.

It took 20 applications for her to find her current flat in Wellington that would allow her to keep her cat. On top of that, the housing crisis meant renters faced skyrocketing board, the constant anxiety of having a flat sold from underneath them or being kicked out, she said.

“I wouldn't have had to buy if I felt like a human of agency in a rental.

“My decision to pay way more than anyone should ever pay for a home was about security. I did this for my mental health.”

Even after deciding to buy, Brown’s journey to home-ownership was fraught. She and her partner were constantly outbid by investors and people backed by their parents.

“I’m looking forward to house hunting not being my personality any more.”