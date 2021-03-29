Ticket pile-up riles family fined for parking outside rental home

Lise Moody has no off street parking at her central Nelson home but the council is ticketing her for parking outside the old garage which is too small for her car.

A family being ticketed for parking over a disused garage entrance outside their home are frustrated at the council's inflexible attitude.

Lise Moody​ and her family moved into a rental property in central Nelson a year ago. The house has no off-street parking, but the agent told them they would be able to park in front of the garage, which was built around the turn of the century and is too small to house a modern car.

But the couple have started being ticketed in the last few months for “parking across a vehicle exit” which is a traffic offence in New Zealand.

“You can't find a park for love or money around here,” Moody said.

Street parking near the CBD is at a premium, with most of the parks taken up, some for days at a time, by campervans or cars from the backpackers down the road.

Despite contacting the Nelson City Council to try and find a resolution and applying for a residential parking permit – which was declined -, the couple are still being ticketed.

Lise Moody has had four $40 tickets in the past three weeks for parking outside her house.

“I’m feeling at a bit of a loose end as to who to turn to to get this sorted as each ticket is $40 and I have had four tickets in the last three weeks.”

Moody had spoken to her neighbours, who had been trying for years to get a residential parking permit without success.

The family had one vehicle between the two adults and walked as often as they could, but with three school-aged children, sometimes they needed to use the car.

Moody raised the issue on a Nelson community group Facebook page and the post attracted more than 200 comments, with some saying the couple shouldn't expect a park if they lived in the city.

Lise didn’t think a parking space on the street for one vehicle, outside the CBD, was too much to ask when a residential parking permit scheme existed to “ensure that residents with significant parking constraints are able to park near to their properties” . The adjacent street to theirs had several resident only parking spaces.

Residents parking only in Nile St, Nelson which enables permit holders to park outside their house.

The council declined their residential parking permit application because the property had the potential for offstreet parking and suggested they talk to the landlord about having the garage demolished and a suitable one built.

Moody said as renters, that wasn’t fair.

She had taken to leaving a note on her car, asking wardens not to ticket her.

“I put up with it for so long and just paid the tickets, then I came home on the weekend from the gym, parked for two seconds to run in, came back and had a ticket. It ruined my whole weekend.”

Lise Moody has no off-street parking at her central Nelson home. The NCC is ticketing her for parking outside the old garage which her car won’t fit into.

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis​ said it was an offence to park a car over a vehicle access, regardless of whether it was the driver’s residence or not.

“If our wardens come across vehicles parked over a driveway or the footpath, then we will issue an infringement notice.”

The resident only carpark permit scheme was only available for properties located outside the CBD, where there was an on-street parking shortage and where formed off-street parking could not be provided. In order to be eligible for a permit, an applicant must have no off-street parking nor the potential to create off-street parking.

There are currently 31 residential car parking permits issued under the scheme in Nelson. No new permits have been issued since February last year, while the parking review strategy is underway.

Louverdis said exemptions were allowed on a case by case basis for special circumstances based on essential need.