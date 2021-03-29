Ombudsman tells Health Ministry to apologise for 'unreasonably' refusing Stuff immunisation data requests

Want to keep an eye on your local MP? This video will explain how the OIA can help.

The Ministry of Health has apologised to Stuff for refusing its immunisation data requests, after the ombudsman found it “acted unreasonably”.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier told the ministry to apologise and improve its processes for handling Official Information Act (OIA) requests, after finding it failed to fulfil its legal duty.

Stuff’s complaint related to requests by three Stuff reporters, from 2016-2019, for immunisation rates broken down by suburb. All were refused, with the reporters being told either that the information did not exist, or that it was too difficult to collate. When a NZ Herald reporter asked a week later, however, the data was provided.

The ministry argued the requests were treated differently because the Herald reporter used the technical suburb definition of “health domicile”, which corresponded to their data.

Stuff In an email about Stuff’s 2017 information request, immunisation adviser Bonnie Jones noted her team was "not keen to proceed".

That’s despite internal correspondence in 2017 showing that the ministry’s data analyst Gerald Sutton clearly identified that Stuff’s request could be answered by providing the numbers by health domicile.

Internal emails also showed immunisation adviser Bonnie Jones told a colleague her team was “not keen to proceed” with the request.

Boshier said the difference between “suburb” and “domicile” appeared tenuous and did not stand up as an excuse for the different treatment of the Stuff and Herald requests.

“If there were differences in definitions which may affect information requests, the Ministry should have provided assistance to the requester to frame their request in a way that it could be responded to. It is inconsistent with the purposes of the OIA to refuse a request because of incorrect terminology being used...”

“It appears that the Ministry has failed to act in accordance with its statutory obligations when it dealt with Stuff’s requests,” Boshier concluded.

Stuff A 2017 email from data analyst Gerald Sutton made it clear the ministry knew exactly what Stuff was asking for.

Boshier also criticised the ministry’s refusal to release internal communications relating to the requests. It was “of concern” that the ministry later justified this by saying it was too busy to respond. That was another breach of the OIA, Boshier said.

Boshier recommended the ministry apologise and improve its processes for handling OIA requests.

Health ministry deputy director-general of population health and prevention, Deborah Woodley, apologised to Stuff and accepted that “more should have been done to meet these requests”.

The ministry had reviewed its criteria for refusing requests and would refine its systems to ensure similar requests received consistent responses, she said.