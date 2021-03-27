New Plymouth crash victim learning to live again after husband died saving her life

Lou Roebuck opens up about losing her husband Keith after being hit by a car.

Waking up under the bright lights of the Waikato Hospital intensive care unit, Lou Roebuck thought she was dreaming, but really her nightmare was just beginning.

“I’ll go back to sleep, and it’ll be a dream," she thought to herself.

“But then I kept waking up...and then I just saw my family.”

Her family were there because Lou’s husband Keith had been killed and Lou had been left critically injured after they were hit by a car driving at speed through a Tokoroa pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1, just before midnight on October 31.

Lou spent the next five months in two different hospitals, fighting for her life while going through major reconstructive surgery, before she was released on March 16.

Now, sitting in her New Plymouth home she sports a massive knee brace on and uses a walker to get around.

The life she had mapped out with her husband of 25 years is gone and her road to full recovery dominates her future.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff A walker and a knee brace are Lou's newest accessories as she learns to live following the incident.

Keith’s death on a cold wet night in Tokoroa shocked the Taranaki community, where he was a well-known name in the construction industry, and a life member of the East End Surf Lifesaving Club.

On the day of the crash the couple had been attending a food festival in the Waikato town with a group of friends.

They had a barbecue in the evening and then hit a local pub, so Keith could watch the Bledisloe Cup test, which the All Blacks won.

“He was over the moon we won," Lou smiles.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff On a side table next to her chair, a 'cheeky' photo of Keith beams at her.

Keith only had one beer, and Lou stuck to water, as the couple were getting up at 5am to do some laps at a local swimming pool before travelling to Te Puke to spend a week with friends.

It was pouring with rain as they made the 500-metre walk back to their camper vans. Keith had one arm wrapped around Lou, the other was grasping an umbrella.

They were almost at the end of a pedestrian crossing when tragedy struck.

A driver, who had consumed alcohol and was speeding, collided with the couple, hitting Keith first before smashing into Lou.

“He saved my life,” she says.

But she can’t remember how. All Lou can remember is lying on wet tarmac asking if Keith was alright, and then hearing the distant sound of a helicopter.

The next thing she knew she was under the bright lights of the hospital.

“I couldn't move.”

“And then I asked about Keith...,” she says, her voice wavering.

She was told by doctors and family her husband had been killed.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Lou can't remember much about the crash, but remembers yelling out for Keith and hearing the distant noise of a rescue helicopter.

On top of losing her husband, Lou suffered a horrifying list of injuries. Six broken ribs, a broken sternum, a smashed shoulder, compound fractures, a bruised spleen, a smashed pelvis, broken femur, broken legs, and smashed ankles and knees.

“It was pretty terrible.”

She spent a month in Waikato Hospital undergoing major reconstructive surgeries, some taking 12 hours, before being transferred to Taranaki Base Hospital, where she spent 15 weeks.

“The doctors in Hamilton told my family that I may never walk again. So thank goodness nobody told me because I wouldn't have wanted to hear that.

“But I said ‘look I am going to walk’, and now they're saying I might not get back to normal, and I'm like ‘well I’m going to show you’,” she said.

She was in a hoist for 12 weeks, unable to do anything herself, but her broken body didn't compare to her broken and grieving heart.

“The enormity of the grief for everyone has been huge.”

Her children Amy, Ben and Jason, and Keith's children Anthony, Sharn and Liana, had to deal with the grief, while supporting Lou.

“They’ve all been so good to me.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff “He was 70, but he was like a 40-year-old. He had a lot of life left in him,” Lou says about Keith.

She still has 18 months of surgeries and hard rehabilitation ahead of her, but was discharged from hospital on March 16.

Coming home without Keith was hard.

“Everything in here reminds me of Keith. He had a huge energy.

“It's really hard to know he's not here. It hasn't really hit me properly yet. But it's nice to get home.”

A police media spokesperson said the investigation was still ongoing. On Thursday Lou was told the driver of the car would be facing charges in the coming weeks.

She understands the occupants of the car did stop and assist at the scene.

“But that’s about all I know.”

If given the chance, Lou wants to complete restorative justice and meet the driver of the car to show them the life-changing impact of their decisions on her and her family.

“Keith's life was taken far too short. He was 70, but he was like a 40-year-old. He had a lot of life left in him.

“Getting in a car and drinking and driving too fast in wet weather is not a good mix.”

In December, issues around the lighting at the pedestrian crossing had been raised by the South Waikato District Council to Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency, but Lou couldn't remember if the crossing was well-lit or not.

SUPPLIED The pedestrian crossing on Tokoroa's State Highway 1, where Lou and Keith were hit. The South Waikato District Council want changes to be made to the lighting, but Lou can't remember if lgihting was a factor.

On Friday progress into fixing the lighting was still at the discussion stage.

“South Waikato District Council Mayor Jenny Shattock has raised this issue with Waka Kotahi and our new Director Regional Relationships David Speirs is due to meet with her to discuss in coming weeks,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Despite all the challenges and the grief, Lou is grateful she managed to have four years of retirement with Keith, travelling around the country in their motorhome.

“That's one good thing, I've got great memories.”

The couple had just ordered a new motorhome from Germany, and when Covid-19 allowed, were gearing up to go on a year-long road trip across Australia.

“We had so many plans that have just been taken away.”

So her new plan is to be able to walk from her home opposite Fitzroy Beach, to the Wind Wand on the Coastal Walkway.

“I want to go further but when I do that it’ll be pretty cool.

“They've said [the doctors] I'll never be back to my normal self, but I’m going to get pretty close.

“Hopefully in another 18 months or so you might see me walking with sticks down the walkway.”