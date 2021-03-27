Mayor: Let me tell you that your submissions can and do make a difference

As many of you will be aware, the Southland District Council’s Long Term Plan for 2021-2031 is now out for consultation.

It’s called It’s time, Southland, and the title says it all.

We are in the position of having to make some mighty big decisions, and we need your help to get it right.

No more kicking the can down the road for the next council or generation to have to deal with the issues.

We’ve got some issues now that need to be sorted, and it’s crucial that we hear your voices.

Your council is merely the administrator of your estate. Long-time ratepayers will know this process is a legal requirement.

A long term plan makes councils accountable to their communities. It outlines the outcomes they want, how they intend to get there and how they intend to pay for it.

The public consultation process happens before the long term plan (or LTP) is adopted. It’s your valuable opportunity to express your views, concern or support for the proposals we put forward.

By expressing your views I don’t mean resorting to the eyebrow-raising comments being made by a few on social media.

To those keyboard warriors, let’s get a little friendly.

Why not stand up and put forward your views in the appropriate manner and in language that your grandmother would be proud of?

We often hear people say the submission process is a waste of time; that council has already made up its mind before the consultation document goes out, so why should I bother?

Let me tell you that your submissions can and do make a difference. Nothing is set in stone before the LTP is adopted.

As a council, we’re required to put forward options. In this case we’re consulting with you about bridge replacements, rebuilding roads and rates increases, but the options we’re putting forward are not necessarily the only options.

It would be a reckless room full of elected members who ignored the overwhelming weight of public opinion, if enough people spoke out in opposition.

Your submissions are heard.

You have the opportunity not just to fill out the submission form in your consultation document or online at makeitstick.nz, but also to deliver your message face-to-face to our council at public hearings on April 27 and 28.

Your submission will be well worth the effort. All views received through the correct channels will be listened to and deliberated on.

Your council – both staff and councillors – want the community’s help to get the best results for Southland.

I was pleased to have the opportunity for a good chat behind the scenes with Cabinet minister Stuart Nash, who was visiting Southland in his capacity as Minister of Economic and Regional Development and Tourism.

I was encouraged by the minister’s focus on tourism and small business across New Zealand. Obviously the government, along with the rest of us, are coping with the new normal and all the challenges that presents.

In Southland the business sector is experiencing a wide range of varied effects.

There are many businesses hurting out there, and it’s being felt particularly hard in those areas of the district that rely heavily on tourists and visitors to stay afloat.

I feel for them, but it’s the flow-on effect that gives me the gravest cause for concern – the effects that Covid-19 has had on individuals and their families.

I see in the news this week that we will have an answer on the start of the trans-Tasman bubble between Australia and New Zealand on April 6th. Let’s get people touring together, caring and sharing.

It was great to be in the company of Her Excellency Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David Gascoigne during their visit to Stewart Island/Rakiura.

This completed a whirlwind tour of the south where they commented on the warmth of the people they met.

And what a pleasure it is to see a student of Blackmount School achieve the position of general manager at Southland Hospital. Excellent news and well done, Jo McLeod.

Take care everyone and look out for your family, friends and neighbours as we all become used to the new normal.

Please remember to submit on our Long Term Plan through the proper channels, NOT by using profanity on social media. Play the ball, not the person.

Yours in Southland, Gary Tong

Southland District Mayor