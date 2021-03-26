Hunt for Christchurch's multimillion-dollar Lotto winner

The lucky player, who bought their ticket from Hornby Mall, won last Saturday's Powerball First Division but is yet to claim the prize almost a week later. (File photo).

The hunt is on to find a lucky Christchurch lotto player who won $5.2 million.

The person, who bought their ticket from Hornby Mall, won last Saturday's Powerball but is yet to claim the prize almost a week later.

Lotto NZ communications manager Kirsten Robinson said it was not unheard of for big winners to take some time to claim their prize.

“The winner could be holding onto their winning ticket while they let the good news sink in – or they may not even know yet just how much that little yellow ticket is worth.”

She urged those who bought a ticket from Hornby Mall for last Saturday’s draw to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately in-store, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.

Eight Kiwis have won a major prize with Powerball so far this year, four of them coming from the South Island, Robinson said.

“This is the second time a Christchurch winner has scooped the top Powerball prize in less than a month.

“We have the champagne on ice and can’t wait to celebrate with Christchurch’s newest multimillionaire,” she said.

Out of the eight Powerball wins so far this year, the largest prize at $22.5m was won by a MyLotto player from Christchurch.