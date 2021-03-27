Witness to Tasman fire describes hill 'vanish under smoke and flames'

A fire in the Motueka Valley is believed to have started as a controlled burn.

Two helicopters rejoined fire crews to battle a large vegetation fire, west of Woodstock in Tasman District.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Alex Norris said the fire, in the Motueka Valley, grew slightly overnight to cover 3ha by dawn on Saturday, but it was not “burning towards anything” that had firefighters overly concerned.

“This morning, we’re back on the scene with fire crews,” Norris said, adding that the landowner had kept watch overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called late Friday afternoon to the blaze along Motueka River West Bank Rd where the Pearse River meets the Motueka River.

A witness said she was digging potatoes and spotted smoke.

“That was no bonfire, that was a trail of flames,” the witness said. “It took me a second to realise that this was bad and needed instant action. The flames were moving fast. I called 111 at 4.19pm.”

After being told there was a controlled fire in that location, the witness watched the hill “vanish under smoke and flames” and considered calling back 111.

“I refrained from doing so as I didn't want to swamp emergency services, even though I could see clearly that this situation was far from being under control,” she said, deciding to warn the neighbours instead.

Supplied The flames moved fast, a witness said.

“Then at 6.09pm the first chopper arrived. Soon after, the second, and the monsoon buckets took turns visiting the river to reload.”

As night fell and the helicopters stopped flying, it seemed they had been able to stop the blaze spreading.

“I sat in the dark as areas of embers flared back into flame and slowly subsided back down to a glow, such a sad and ironic beauty.”

At 2am, the embers flared up again, the witness said.