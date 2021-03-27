Helicopters battle 300ha fire in Canterbury high country

Six helicopters responded to a fire across 300 hectares of land in the hills in rural Canterbury.

Fire crews continue to tackle a 300-hectare (741 acre) fire in Canterbury high country in the South Island.

The blaze, which is close to Castle Hill, was reported on Friday afternoon and doubled in size over two-hours.

On Saturday, 10 fire crews and 10 Department of Conservation teams were assisted by six helicopters.

The alarm was raised after multiple people reported smoke in Castle Hill.

The vegetation fire is thought to have started near Broken River Hut, where there is no road access.

The hut, located about 10km walk by foot, remained undamaged, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The U-shape of the river winding around the hut helped, while helicopters continued to protect it.